Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Vietnam In New Era

500-Day Campaign: 1,715 Fallen Soldiers Remains Recovered

500-Day Campaign: 1,715 Fallen Soldiers’ Remains Recovered

As of August 12, 2026, 1,715 fallen soldiers’ remains had been recovered under the 500-Day Campaign, launched on March 15 to step up efforts to search for, recover and identify the remains, reaching 24.5% of the target.

In the News

Cover story

  • Where Lives are Nurtured with Love and Technology

    From mountain villages in Binh Lieu to the outpost island of Co To, Quang Ninh’s health sector is bringing quality medical services closer to the people. Behind these changes is the realization of Politburo Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW through dedicated professional medics and breakthroughs in science, technology and digital transformation.

  • 500-Day Campaign: A Mission of Gratitude

    A soldier's remains recovered, an identity verified, or a detail of a fallen soldier clarified during the "500-Day Campaign" is far more than the result of search and verification efforts. It is a sacred mission, a moral duty and the wish of every Vietnamese to pay tribute to the heroic soldiers who laid down their lives for peace, independence and freedom.

  • Giving Fallen Soldiers Their Names Back

    More than 50 years after the war, the advanced DNA technology is helping identify fallen soldiers, closing decades of wait in anguish by many families across the country.

  • A Touching Journey to Bring Fallen Heroes Home

    The "500-day-and-night campaign to accelerate the search, recovery and identification of martyrs' remains” pays tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for independence while renewing hope for families yearning to find their loved ones after decades of waiting.

  • Peaceful Space That Protects the Citys Soul

    In the relentless pace of Ho Chi Minh City, modest alleys offer a space of calmness that constitutes a valuable part of the country’s most dynamic city.

Culture highlights

Vietnam Showcases Then Ritual Practices in Laos

Vietnam Showcases Then Ritual Practices in Laos

An exhibition and performance programme featuring the practices of Then by people of the Tay–Thai ethnic language family opened in Vientiane on August 17 on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of Vietnam's August Revolution and National Day (September 2) and the 10th anniversary of the Vientiane Declaration on Reinforcing Cultural Heritage Cooperation in ASEAN (2016–2026).

Economy

Vietnam’s ST25 Rice Enters Germany’s Selgros Supermarket Chain

Vietnam’s ST25 rice has officially been placed on shelves and distributed across the Selgros Cash & Carry wholesale supermarket chain in Germany, opening up a new direct channel to the European market and consumers for one of Vietnam’s high-quality rice products.

EVENTS & FIGURES

Vietnam-Germany Cooperation Strengthened in Educational Publishing

Vietnam-Germany Cooperation Strengthened in Educational Publishing

The Vietnam Education Publishing House (VEPH) is stepping up cooperation with Germany in educational publishing, with a focus on digital transformation, e-publications and digital learning materials. 

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