From December19-21, 2017, at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and State President Tran Dai Quang, General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Bounnhang Vorachith pays an official friendly visit to Vietnam and attends the closing ceremony of the Vietnam – Laos Friendship Year 2017. The welcoming ceremony and talks were held solemnly in Hanoi on December 19, 2017. In the photo: Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and General Secretary of LPRP and Lao President Bounnhang Vorachith review the honour guard of the Vietnam People’s Army at the welcoming ceremony. Photo: Phuong Hoa/VNA