Businesses - The Heart of ASEAN Growth

11/06/2025

To foster deeper ASEAN economic cooperation, member states and the business community need to reinvigorate traditional growth drivers, cultivate high-quality human resources, and strongly advance new growth engines - especially in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. Strengthening regional and global supply chain connectivity is also crucial.

This was affirmed by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during his talks with ASEAN youth and the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC), held as part of the 46th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Malaysia in late May.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at ASEAN Leaders' Interface with ASEAN Youth. Photo: VNA

Vietnam youth representatives at the dialogue session. Photo: VNA

With the theme "Unifying Markets for Shared Prosperity," ASEAN-BAC representatives proposed key priorities: Boosting intra-bloc trade and investment, enhancing economic integration and connectivity, building an inclusive and sustainable future, and developing a digitally resilient ASEAN.

Vietnam Goods Week held in Udon Thani province, Thailand, organized by Central Retail Vietnam Group and Central Group Thailand in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Trade and Investment Promotion Center (ITPC). Photo: VNA

Sorting chicken eggs at QL Vietnam Agroresources Co. Ltd. in Thanh Xuan Hamlet, Mo Cong Commune, Tan Bien District, Tay Ninh Province. Photo: VNA

Emphasizing the necessity of deep economic integration, sustainable development, and comprehensive digital transformation, ASEAN-BAC introduced several concrete initiatives. These include establishing an ASEAN Business Entity to facilitate cross-border operations, accelerating the formation of an ASEAN Private Capital Market and a Common Carbon Market Framework, developing a strategy to promote the flow of young talent, and building digital platforms to simplify procedures and reduce transaction time and costs. These efforts are expected to potentially increase ASEAN's GDP by an additional 5.5 billion US dollars through trade digitalization.

The Prime Minister asserted that businesses are the heart of ASEAN growth. He affirmed the Vietnamese government's commitment to creating "transparent institutions, seamless infrastructure, and smart governance" to work with other member state governments and businesses. The goal is to transform ASEAN into a dynamic, resilient, inclusive, and sustainable economic entity, ready to adapt to any global changes.

Groundbreaking ceremony for the Vietnam - Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) Thai Binh Project. Photo: VNA

Xanh SM electric taxis (Vietnam) begin operations in the Indonesian market. Photo: VNA The Prime Minister urged governments and the business community to refresh traditional growth drivers, promote new ones, and develop high-quality human resources that meet the demands of the newera labor market. This should be achieved by enhancing cooperation among the "three houses": the state, businesses, and schools. In a separate talk with ASEAN youth, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh shared the message "Act Today - Shape Tomorrow". He called on ASEAN youth to unleash their pioneering and creative spirit using the "five proactive ideas": Proactive in learning, proactive in innovation and entrepreneurship, proactive in institutional building, proactive in international exchange and integration, and proactive in participating in maintaining peace, stability, and ASEAN cultural identity.



Visitors observe sewing and automatic sealing machines at the 2024 International Textile & Garment Industry Exhibition. Photo: VNA

Alongside this, he proposed that ASEAN countries focus on five key areas: Building an open education system, supporting the development of science, technology, and digital transformation, fostering entrepreneurship, creating dialogue spaces to listen to young voices, and encouraging youth participation in environmental protection and sustainable development.

During the discussion themed “Youth for a Sustainable Future: Empowering Inclusion and Driving Change in ASEAN”, ASEAN youth delegates expressed their aspirations and responsibilities in shaping the region's future. They called on member states to invest in an inclusive infrastructure, enhance public-private cooperation to implement sustainable development goal training programs, and establish mechanisms for young people to genuinely participate in sustainable development processes, from rural to urban areas. They also advocated for increased access to digital skills and artificial intelligence education, improved physical and mental health for young people, support for vulnerable groups, encouragement of entrepreneurship and innovation, and promotion of climate action and ASEAN cultural diversity.

Flight attendants pose with an airplane featuring the "Visit Malaysia Year 2026" logo at the launching ceremony. Photo: Bernama/VNA

Vietnam is committed to partnering with ASEAN and prioritizing the comprehensive development of youth as a strategic resource. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that ASEAN's bright future will be written by a generation of young people who dare to think, dare to act, and dare to lead the way towards a cohesive and sustainable ASEAN./.

Story: VNP Photos: VNA Translated by Hong Hanh