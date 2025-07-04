Ambassador Pham Quang Vinh: A Diplomat Forging Vietnam - US Ties

04/07/2025

With his professional diplomatic demeanor, astute strategic thinking, and extensive networking prowess, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to the United States (US), Pham Quang Vinh, stands out as one of Vietnam's most distinguished diplomats. He has left an indelible mark, playing a pivotal role in advancing the bilateral relationship between Vietnam and the US.

Ambassador Pham Quang Vinh shaking hands with US President Donald during a Vietnamese leader’s high-level visit to the US in May 2017. Photo: Files

Ambassador Pham Quang Vinh and his spouse Hoang Bich Lien pose a photo with US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in 2016. Photo: Files

From Multilateral Expertise to Washington's Challenges Ambassador Pham Quang Vinh’s nearly four-decade journey in Vietnam’s foreign service is a compelling narrative of accumulating invaluable experience and resolve. He began his career with nearly 27 years of multilateral work at the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations in New York. Following this, he dedicated over seven years to ASEAN affairs as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam. His career culminated in a nearly four-year tenure as Vietnam’s Ambassador to the United States. Ambassador Pham Quang Vinh’s nearly four-decade journey in Vietnam’s foreign service is a compelling narrative of accumulating invaluable experience and resolve. He began his career with nearly 27 years of multilateral work at the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations in New York. Following this, he dedicated over seven years to ASEAN affairs as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam. His career culminated in a nearly four-year tenure as Vietnam’s Ambassador to the United States.

Ambassador Pham Quang Vinh and the 26th United States Secretary of Defense James Mattis. Photo: Files

Each phase and area of his work not only yielded unforgettable memories but also endowed him with a global perspective, the ability to navigate complex international issues, and a talent for coordinating and fostering regional cooperation. These rich experiences and strong foundations shaped Ambassador Vinh into a resilient and decisive diplomat, making significant contributions to strengthening Vietnam-US relations.

Arriving in Washington DC in 2014, just a year after Vietnam and the US elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership (2013), Ambassador Vinh faced significant anxieties and concerns. He acutely understood that this period was crucial yet fraught with challenges. They included concretizing the Comprehensive Partnership framework into substantive cooperation, creating highly symbolic cooperative milestones in 2015 to mark the 20th anniversary of normalized relations, and addressing issues in economic and trade cooperation, alongside the potential for the transition between US administrations.

Transforming Challenges into Opportunities Far from being deterred, these anxieties and concerns fueled Ambassador Vinh, spurring him to pour his dedication, knowledge, experience, and innovative spirit into transforming challenges into opportunities. He was the quiet architect behind the historic visit of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to the US in July 2015 - the first time a General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam officially visited the US. Ambassador Pham Quang Vinh - President of the Vietnam-US Friendship Association. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP Furthermore, Ambassador Vinh’s diplomatic skill and flexibility were evident in his efforts to facilitate two consecutive visits to Vietnam by US presidents, President Barack Obama in May 2016, during which the US announced the complete lifting of the lethal arms embargo on Vietnam, and President Donald Trump in November 2017.

In the realm of economics and trade, when Ambassador Vinh took office in 2014, two-way trade turnover stood at over 36 billion US dollars. By the time he concluded his term in 2018, this figure had surged to over 65 billion US dollars, representing more than 40% growth. This impressive increase not only underscored the immense potential for cooperation between the two nations but also served as clear evidence of his tireless efforts and those of the Vietnamese Embassy in the US in fostering connections, advocating for policies, and supporting economic and trade initiatives.

During his term, Ambassador Pham Quang Vinh participates in several discussions at think tanks in the US. Photo: Files

Cultivating Trust Even amidst the dynamic and often unpredictable policy landscape of the Trump administration, Ambassador Vinh deftly maintained and expanded a wide-ranging network of relationships across political, academic, and business circles, nurturing ties with both Democrats and Republicans "Exchanging useful information is the core element to create value in every contact, especially in a 'give and take' diplomatic environment". Eschewing flowery rhetoric or protracted conversations, Ambassador Vinh consistently engaged directly, prioritizing the exchange of useful information. He believed this approach was fundamental to creating value in every interaction, especially within "a give and take” diplomatic environment.

On numerous occasions, Ambassador Vinh "broke free from the constraints" of traditional diplomatic protocols to facilitate crucial contacts and visits, ensuring an uninterrupted flow of information. He readily used his mobile phone to reach out to partners, even at the eleventh hour or in the dead of night during emergencies. Furthermore, he pioneered an informal yet highly effective communication channel: inviting partners to his private residence, the "Vietnam House," for relaxed conversations over simple Vietnamese meals. These gatherings not only fostered personal connections but also provided invaluable opportunities for multi-directional information exchange with various US officials from different departments simultaneously - a feat often challenging to achieve swiftly through official channels.

Ambassador Pham Quang Vinh meets with American friends and overseas Vietnamese during Tet (Lunar New Year) and Vietnamese National Day celebrations. Photo: Files



This straightforward, information-centric approach and his innate ability to forge personal connections enabled Ambassador Vinh to cultivate deep trust, successfully advance diplomatic initiatives, and leave a significant legacy during his tenure in the US. His accomplishments extend beyond trade figures or historic high-level visits; they embody the art of transforming differences into common ground and challenges into opportunities, ushering in a new era for Vietnam-US relations.

People-to-people diplomacy is a critical bridge in VietnamUS relations. Therefore, it is essential to integrate peopleto-people diplomacy into the official external activities of the Party and State, thereby maximizing the effectiveness of all three pillars of foreign policy: Party, State, and people. Ambassador Pham Quang Vinh - President of the Vietnam-US Friendship Association

Story: Dang Huyen Photos: Cong Dat/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh