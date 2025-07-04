Ambassador Pham Quang Vinh: A Diplomat Forging Vietnam - US Ties
With his professional diplomatic demeanor, astute strategic thinking, and extensive networking prowess, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to the United States (US), Pham Quang Vinh, stands out as one of Vietnam's most distinguished diplomats. He has left an indelible mark, playing a pivotal role in advancing the bilateral relationship between Vietnam and the US.
From Multilateral Expertise to Washington's Challenges
Each phase and area of his work not only yielded unforgettable memories but also endowed him with a global perspective, the ability to navigate complex international issues, and a talent for coordinating and fostering regional cooperation. These rich experiences and strong foundations shaped Ambassador Vinh into a resilient and decisive diplomat, making significant contributions to strengthening Vietnam-US relations.
Arriving in Washington DC in 2014, just a year after Vietnam and the US elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership (2013), Ambassador Vinh faced significant anxieties and concerns. He acutely understood that this period was crucial yet fraught with challenges. They included concretizing the Comprehensive Partnership framework into substantive cooperation, creating highly symbolic cooperative milestones in 2015 to mark the 20th anniversary of normalized relations, and addressing issues in economic and trade cooperation, alongside the potential for the transition between US administrations.
Transforming Challenges into Opportunities
Far from being deterred, these anxieties and concerns fueled Ambassador Vinh, spurring him to pour his dedication, knowledge, experience, and innovative spirit into transforming challenges into opportunities. He was the quiet architect behind the historic visit of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to the US in July 2015 - the first time a General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam officially visited the US.
In the realm of economics and trade, when Ambassador Vinh took office in 2014, two-way trade turnover stood at over 36 billion US dollars. By the time he concluded his term in 2018, this figure had surged to over 65 billion US dollars, representing more than 40% growth. This impressive increase not only underscored the immense potential for cooperation between the two nations but also served as clear evidence of his tireless efforts and those of the Vietnamese Embassy in the US in fostering connections, advocating for policies, and supporting economic and trade initiatives.
Cultivating Trust
Even amidst the dynamic and often unpredictable policy landscape of the Trump administration, Ambassador Vinh deftly maintained and expanded a wide-ranging network of relationships across political, academic, and business circles, nurturing ties with both Democrats and Republicans
|"Exchanging useful information is the core element to create value in every contact, especially in a 'give and take' diplomatic environment".
Eschewing flowery rhetoric or protracted conversations, Ambassador Vinh consistently engaged directly, prioritizing the exchange of useful information. He believed this approach was fundamental to creating value in every interaction, especially within "a give and take” diplomatic environment.
On numerous occasions, Ambassador Vinh "broke free from the constraints" of traditional diplomatic protocols to facilitate crucial contacts and visits, ensuring an uninterrupted flow of information. He readily used his mobile phone to reach out to partners, even at the eleventh hour or in the dead of night during emergencies. Furthermore, he pioneered an informal yet highly effective communication channel: inviting partners to his private residence, the "Vietnam House," for relaxed conversations over simple Vietnamese meals. These gatherings not only fostered personal connections but also provided invaluable opportunities for multi-directional information exchange with various US officials from different departments simultaneously - a feat often challenging to achieve swiftly through official channels.
This straightforward, information-centric approach and his innate ability to forge personal connections enabled Ambassador Vinh to cultivate deep trust, successfully advance diplomatic initiatives, and leave a significant legacy during his tenure in the US. His accomplishments extend beyond trade figures or historic high-level visits; they embody the art of transforming differences into common ground and challenges into opportunities, ushering in a new era for Vietnam-US relations.
People-to-people diplomacy is a critical bridge in VietnamUS relations. Therefore, it is essential to integrate peopleto-people diplomacy into the official external activities of the Party and State, thereby maximizing the effectiveness of all three pillars of foreign policy: Party, State, and people.
Ambassador Pham Quang Vinh - President of the Vietnam-US Friendship Association
Story: Dang Huyen Photos: Cong Dat/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh