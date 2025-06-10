Yuichi Kimura: Touching Little Hearts Across Vietnam

10/06/2025

“Akachan no Asobiehon” is a delightful picture book series from Japan that has quietly captured the hearts of Vietnamese families. Written and illustrated by renowned artist Yuichi Kimura, tens of thousands of copies of the 12-volume series are sold in Vietnam alone, earning a cherished place on nursery bookshelves nationwide.

Yuichi Kimura, beloved friend of Vietnamese children, visits Kim Dong bookstore.

With gentle stories, endearing characters, and interactive lift-the-flap pages, Kimura transforms everyday toddler routines, like brushing teeth, bathing, or eating into joyful little adventures. His stories are playful, yet filled with subtle lessons on independence, manners, hygiene, and empathy. For children aged 0-3, they offer not just entertainment, but a sense of recognition and belonging.

At 80 years old, he remains actively involved in bringing joy to children, both through his stories and in person. On a recent visit to Vietnam, hosted by Kim Dong Publishing House, Kimura met with young readers at lively storytelling events. True to form, he arrived with a suitcase full of handmade toys and games, ready to play, interact, and connect.

Yuichi Kimura interacts with Vietnamese children during the launch event for his book series.

“When Kimura visits, he does not just read to children he plays with them,” one parent observed. Using simple, everyday materials, he crafts games that stimulate imagination, build motor skills, and create lasting memories. He brings the books to life literally.

This philosophy of play-based learning is central to “Akachan no Asobiehon”. From peek-a-boo and riddles to guessing games and tickles, each book invites laughter and curiosity. Parents are encouraged to take part, turning reading into a shared experience of discovery and bonding. Repeated actions and familiar settings help young children engage more deeply and retain what they learn.

Yuichi Kimura shares the meaning behind his interactive book series.

Children in Vietnam give a warm welcome to Yuichi Kimura.



More than a storyteller, Kimura is a quiet force of generosity. He covered all expenses for his latest Vietnam trip himself, purely out of a desire to connect with Vietnamese children. In return, Kim Dong Publishing House has pledged to donate all royalties from the series to support children in need proving that kindness can extend well beyond the page.

Kimura’s deep insight into child psychology stems from decades of experience. For over 23 years, he worked with “Kids Classroom”, a popular Japanese program focused on life skills education for young children. Through puppet shows, kite flying, and other handson activities, he has honed his understanding of how kids learn, laugh, and grow. His time caring for his own grandchildren has further informed his stories with warmth and authenticity.

Yuichi Kimura instructs children on how to play a game.

Vietnamese children join the book launch and get to meet Yuichi Kimura.

Although Kimura is a talented illustrator himself, he believes books should reflect the culture of the readers. That is why, for each international edition, he invites local artists to collaborate. In Vietnam, he partnered with the beloved illustrator Thuy Com, whose soft, whimsical style perfectly complements the heart of the series.

Yuichi Kimura signs his book "Akachan no Asobiehon" by adding drawings for Vietnamese children.

A representative from Kim Dong Publishing House presents flowers to Yuichi Kimura.

During his stay in Vietnam, Kimura also visited patients at the National Hospital of Pediatrics in Hanoi, bringing gifts, encouragement, and his trademark warmth. To many, he has become affectionately known as “the gentle Japanese grandfather,” a testament to the kindness he brings wherever he goes.

Yuichi Kimura poses for a photo with Vietnamese readers.

Story: Van Tran Photos: Thanh Giang/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi