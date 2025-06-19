The Essence of Pho - Heritage in the Digital Age

Pho Festival 2025, themed “The essence of Vietnamese Pho - A Heritage in the Digital era,” recently unfolded at the historic Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi. Organized by the Hanoi City Convention Center in partnership with the Thang Long - Hanoi Heritage Conservation Center and other collaborators, the event marked a significant step forward in both preserving and promoting Vietnam’s most iconic dish.

Delegates gather for the official opening ceremony of Pho Festival 2025.

For several days, the ancient citadel was transformed into a lively gathering place for Pho renowned lovers from across the country and beyond. More than 50 booths representing Pho brands and eateries from northern, central, and southern Vietnam came together to create a diverse and flavorful culinary landscape. Visitors had the rare opportunity to taste regional specialties. A few stalls even introduced global variations, adding an international twist to this beloved national dish.

One of the festival’s most innovative highlights was the introduction of artificial intelligence. A custom-built AI chatbot, stationed at the event’s information booth, acted as a virtual assistant, helping visitors find vendor locations, discover Pho suited to their tastes, and receive live event updates. This marked the first time AI technology was thoughtfully integrated into a Vietnamese food festival, reflecting the country’s growing adoption of digital tools in cultural and public events.

The festival offers a fun and educational experience for children to learn about the history of Pho.

Visitors witness the making of soft rice noodles - an essential element of Pho.



Visitors learn about traditional spices that give Pho its distinctive depth of flavor. More than just a celebration of food, Pho Festival 2025 was a meaningful cultural showcase, one that focused on time-honored traditions while embracing the innovations of the digital era. With its dynamic programming and carefully curated experiences, the festival left a lasting impression on both locals and international visitors, reaffirming Pho’s place not just as a national dish, but as a symbol of Vietnamese identity in the heart of its one thousand-year-old capital.

Chef Duong Van Hung, President of the Royal Vietnamese Chefs Association, shares insights into the cultural legacy of Pho.

The festival draws large crowds from Hanoi and beyond.

Steaming bowls of Pho are served up hot, satisfying visitors eager for a taste of Vietnam’s culinary pride.

By Thanh Giang/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi