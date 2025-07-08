30 Years of Vietnam-US Relations: From Confrontation to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

08/07/2025

Fifty years since the war's end and marking 30 years of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the United states (July 12, 1995 - July 12, 2025), the two nations' relationship has made remarkable strides. This progress aligns with the aspirations and interests of both countries, while actively contributing to peace, stability, and development in the Asia Pacific region and worldwide.



The past three decades stand as a living testament to the two countries' efforts to overcome the past, build trust, and forge an increasingly profound and effective partnership, transforming from former enemies into comprehensive strategic partners. Both nations consistently uphold fundamental principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, political systems, equal and mutually beneficial cooperation, all based on international law and the United Nations Charter.

On April 2, 2025, a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs led by Deputy Minister Do Hung Viet and a delegation from the US Embassy in Vietnam led by Ambassador Marc E. Knapper visited the unexploded ordnance (UXO) destruction site of PeaceTrees Vietnam in Quang Tri Province. Photo: VNA

In July 1995, following a long journey of concerted efforts by both Vietnam and the US, a historically significant event took place. On July 11, US President Bill Clinton officially announced the normalization of diplomatic relations with Vietnam. On Vietnam's side, on the morning of July 12 (Vietnam time), Vietnamese Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet officially announced the normalization of diplomatic relations with the US. At that moment, the past was set aside, and a new chapter in the history of the two countries began.

From 1995 to 2013, Vietnam-US relations witnessed outstanding and comprehensive developments. The Vietnam-US Comprehensive Partnership, signed in 2013, established a framework for bilateral ties, affirming the upward trajectory of the relationship and creating a solid foundation for its future growth.

Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien, Deputy Minister of National Defense and Head of the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee on Overcoming Unexploded Ordnance and Chemical Consequences in Vietnam and US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper conducted a field inspection of Phase 1 of the dioxin remediation project at Bien Hoa Airbase. Photo: VNA

A significant advancement in the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Partnership was noted in 2015, when strategic trust between the two countries was truly bolstered through the historic visit of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to the United States, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of normalized relations. This was followed by US President Joe Biden's state visit to Vietnam on September 10-11, 2023, at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. During this visit, leaders of both nations announced the establishment of a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace, Cooperation, and Sustainable Development".

Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the Vietnam National Pavilion at PLMA International Trade Show for Food & Drink 2024. Photo: VNA

According to data from the General Department of Customs, total two-way trade turnover between Vietnam and the US texceeded 134 billion US dollars in 2024. In the photo: Containers of goods awaiting export at Tan Vu Port, Hai Phong. Photo: VNA

This crucial step serves as a vital premise for the two countries to consolidate trust, contributing to enhanced cooperation at a new level while continuing to address differences in a spirit of mutual respect and understanding.

The United States is currently one of Vietnam's largest trading partners and

Vietnam's first export market to surpass the 100 billion US dollars mark. Vietnam is also one of the United States' top trading partners.

Overall, 30 years of normalized relations, and especially 12 years of the Comprehensive Partnership, have brought numerous tangible benefits to both sides across almost all sectors, far surpassing previous years.

Political and diplomatic cooperation between Vietnam and the US has intensified, expanding in scope with more substantive and concrete content. Notably, there has been a significant shift in the US approach to Vietnam's political model and system. Economic, trade, and investment cooperation has gained prominence, becoming a highly effective and substantial area of development in terms of scale, scope, and quality.

Defense and security cooperation has seen gradual progress with prospects for expansion. On issues of democracy, human rights, and religious freedom, the two sides engage annually in frank and constructive dialogues, fostering mutual understanding and reducing differences. Cooperation in science and technology, education and training, healthcare, culture, and tourism has been increasingly promoted and developed more substantively in areas where the US has strengths and Vietnam has needs.

US Navy sailors repainting equipment at the Nhan Ai Shelter playground (Cam Ranh) during a goodwill visit to Khanh Hoa Province (2024). Photo: VNA



These achievements are attributed to the consistent efforts by both nations over the years to develop their relationship with the spirit of "setting aside the past, overcoming differences, promoting commonalities, and looking towards the future," alongside sincere, frank, and constructive dialogue. With a strong foundation already established, Vietnam and the US will continue to work together, address challenges, and seize opportunities to elevate bilateral relations to new heights, for the prosperity of each nation and the well-being of their respective peoples.

Story: Dang Huyen/VNP Photos: VNA Translated by Hong Hanh