Making news
Business network helps connect Vietnam with Belgium, EU markets
The Vietnam Business Association in Belgium (VBAB) is stepping up efforts to connect Vietnamese enterprises with partners in Belgium and the EU, focusing on areas where the European country holds competitive edges in such as seaport, clean energy, and logistics.
VBAB Chairman Nguyen Thanh Vinh said that during a conference held in Brussels in early June to seek ways for tapping into resources of the Vietnamese community in Europe to boost Vietnam – EU relations, the VBAB signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Military Bank (MBBank), and five localities of Vietnam. The deal aims to foster cooperation in culture, tourism, trade, investment, sustainable development, training, and innovation between European and Vietnamese partners.
Vinh said he will soon hold working sessions with the Vietnamese localities involved in the MoU during upcoming visits to Vietnam. The VBAB will help arrange a visit later this month by a leading Belgian company in seaport energy to explore potential partnerships in Hanoi, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Da Nang, Phu Yen, and Ho Chi Minh City.
He emphasised that as Vietnam accelerates green and digital transition, the VBAB is prioritising connections with capable Belgian partners in clean energy, particularly hydrogen and renewable energy, and smart seaport planning. Beyond its role as a connector, the association also monitors each project to ensure efficiency and mutual benefit.
The VBAB is also preparing to participate in the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo in Ho Chi Minh City this September. The event will offer a platform for domestic and international businesses to network, seek supply chain solutions, and discuss cooperation. It will also enable VBAB to gather practical input from Vietnamese businesses and share insights from working with EU partners.
Belgium, Vinh added, boasts strengths in seaport planning, logistics, water resource management, and clean energy such as offshore wind power, hydrogen, and nuclear application in healthcare. These are areas of the VBAB’s strategic focus. Besides, Belgium is also a cultural centre of Europe, with Brussels being an important destination for promoting cultural and tourism ties with Vietnam.
In addition to traditional Vietnamese exports to Belgium such as agricultural products, apparel, and handicrafts, domestic businesses should shift toward higher-value products, he suggested, stressing cooperation prospects in education and training, especially in game design, architecture, urban planning, and biotechnology, which are also sectors Belgium is strong at.
Vinh also highlighted Vietnam’s potential to supply high-quality human resources, particularly IT manpower, for Belgium. FPT’s fruiful cooperation with Belgian telecoms firm Proximus is a good example of this potential, he said.
As European markets prioritise sustainable and reliable trading partners, the VBAB sees this as both a challenge and an opportunity for Vietnam, he went on, noting that Europe is a trustworthy partner, and they expect the same from Vietnam.
Vietnam is not just an exporter but also also a promising market for European goods. The recent reforms have helped the Vietnamese economy become more transparent and sustainable, according to Vinh./.