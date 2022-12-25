Top 10 significant events that shape Vietnam in 2022

The following is the list of the events. 1. GDP growth higher than expected amid gloomy world economic context: In 2022, Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to reach 7.5 - 8%, higher than the target of 6 - 6.5%; inflation has been kept at 3.1 - 3.3%; and total disbursed foreign direct investment (FDI) reached about 21 billion USD, up over 8% compared to 2021. Total foreign trade is estimated at 750 billion USD up 12.18%, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.



These are impressive results amid a decline in growth momentum among global economies and a surge in inflation and living expenses. Loading cargo at Cat Lai Port (Ho Chi Minh City). Photo: Hong Dat – VNA

2. Visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong – important milestone in bilateral relations: Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong was the first foreign leader to be welcomed by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and President of China Xi Jinping after the 20th National Congress of the CPC, showing the high-level importance attached to relations between the two Parties and the two countries.



The visit from October 30 to November 1 created a new impetus for and consolidated the friendly neighbourliness, enhanced political trust, and deepened the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China. Thirteen cooperation documents on various areas, mainly the economy, were signed during the trip.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (L) and Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in a red-carpet welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese leader. Photo: Tri Dung/VNA





3. Provincial-level steering committees for corruption, negative phenomena prevention and control established: All the standing boards of the Party Committees of the 63 provinces and centrally-run cities established steering committees for corruption and negative phenomena prevention and control.



Thanks to the concerted engagement of the steering committees at central and local levels, many cases of corruption and negative phenomena involving collusion between officials at different levels and enterprises, especially those involving non-State companies such as Viet A, FLC, Tan Hoang Minh, and An Dong, were brought to light.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trongchaired a meeting of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control’s standing board in Hanoi on November 18. Photo: Tri Dung/VNA





4. Six resolutions on socio-economic development, defence - security safeguarding for regions issued: For the first time, the Politburo issued six resolutions on socio-economic development and defence - security safeguarding to 2030, with a vision to 2045, for six economic regions to capitalise on their advantages and enhance connectivity within each region and among different regions.



At its third session, the 15th National Assembly also issued decisions on investment policies for five key transport projects to create infrastructure breakthroughs and connect different regions nationwide.

On the construction of the Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet expressway. Photo: Huy Hung/VNA

5. Borders reopening, successful hosting of SEA Games 31: The 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) took place from May 5 to 23, shortly after Vietnam decided to resume international tourism from March 15.



With the successful hosting of the region’s biggest sporting event, the country was highly valued for its organisation, competition results, and promotion of its image after more than two years fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam has 205 gold medals at the SEA Games 31, leading the ranking table. In the photo: Athlete Quang Van Cuong wins the gold medal in cycling. Photo: VNA

6. Strong fluctuations in corporate bond market: The corporate bond market, a medium- and long-term capital mobilisation channel, was negatively affected after investigations into some issuances were launched. Individual investors sold bonds before maturity due to concerns over businesses’ failure to repay debts.



To rectify activities in this market, the Government released Decree No 65/2022/ND-CP on September 16 to amend Decree No 153/2020/ND-CP that stipulates rules on corporate bond offerings. It also requested the Ministry of Finance to continue overhauling Decree 65 in order to guarantee openness, transparency, the legitimate rights and interests of investors, along with the safety and security of the financial and monetary markets.

At the press conference to announce Decree 65/2022/ND-CP amending and supplementing a number of articles of Decree No. 153/2020/ND-CP dated December 31, 2020, on private placement of corporate bonds and trading of privately placed corporate bonds in the domestic market and offering of corporate bonds to the international market. Photo: Pham Hau/VNA





7. Lead in digital economy growth in Southeast Asia: According to Google, Temasek, and Bain & Company, the gross merchandise value of Vietnam’s digital economy was estimated at 23 billion USD in 2022, rising by 28% from a year earlier – the fastest growth in Southeast Asia.



Data from the Ministry of Information and Communications showed that revenue in the digital economy in 2022 increased by over 10% year-on-year to 148 billion USD.

GoStream provides products with many preeminent features to serve following platforms: e-commerce, training, meetings and online entertainment which now has partners in Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Pakistan and Arab Saudi. Photo: Minh Duc/VNA





8. Fuel shortages in many localities: In October and November, residents in many localities had to wait in long queues to buy fuel. This situation came as a result of complex developments in the global oil market, and it also revealed problems in the management of petrol and oil trading.



As directed by the Government, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the State Bank of Vietnam promptly carried out solutions to tackle this situation.

People wait to buy petrol at Thai Thinh petrol station, Dong Da district, Hanoi on November 11, 2022. Photo: Tuan Duc/VNA

9. Abnormal flooding in central region: On October 14 and 15, Da Nang and other localities in the central region experienced severe flooding due to post-storm downpours with rainfall of nearly 700mm in 24 hours. Tidal surges that occurred at the same time further slowed the drainage process, thus seriously affecting the lives of local residents. This historic flooding gave a warning of worsening climate change that requires strategic response measures. The sudden flooding caused damage to many schools and teachers' houses in Ky Son district (Nghe An). Photo: Bich Hue/VNA