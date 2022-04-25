Guidelines for foreigners entering Vietnam during COVID-19 prevention and control

+ Travelers entering by air must present a negative SARS-CoV-2 test result (except for children under the age of 2) using the RT-PCR/RT-LAMP method within 72 hours before entry into Vietnam. Or have a negative rapid test result within 24 hours before departure, certified by the authority of the country where the test is performed.

+ Travelers entering via land, rail and sea must present negative test results as mentioned in the section above.

+ In the case of not presenting proof of a negative test result for SARS-CoV-2 as specified above, entrants are required to undergo a SARS-CoV-2 test at the border gate before entry (using the RT-PCR/RT-LAMP method or rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2).

- Upon receiving a negative SARS-CoV-2 test result, they are allowed to enter the country.

- If the RT - PCR test result returns positive, they must strictly follow the regulations of the health authority.

+ Children under the age of 2 are not required to be tested for SARS-CoV-2. Having not been vaccinated against COVID-19 or having never been infected with SARS-CoV-2 before, they are allowed to enter.



+ All travelers coming to Vietnam will be required to submit a health declaration upon arrival.

- Make a health declaration before entry and download the PC-COVID app.

- At the border, travelers who show symptoms of suspected COVID-19 infections should report to the health authorities for the appropriate health measures.

+ Travelers should self-monitor their health for 10 days and report to the local health authorities if they experience pandemic symptoms.

+ For those who have not tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 before departure, during transport from the border to their place of accommodation, entrants should limit stopping, parking along the road, and contact with the local community.



