Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Making news

Guidelines for foreigners entering Vietnam during COVID-19 prevention and control

On March 15, 2022, the Ministry of Health promulgated Official Dispatch No. 1265/BYT-DP regarding the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic for people entering Vietnam:

+ Travelers entering by air must present a negative SARS-CoV-2 test result (except for children under the age of 2) using the RT-PCR/RT-LAMP method within 72 hours before entry into Vietnam. Or have a negative rapid test result within 24 hours before departure, certified by the authority of the country where the test is performed.

 + Travelers entering via land, rail and sea must present negative test results as mentioned in the section above.

 + In the case of not presenting proof of a negative test result for SARS-CoV-2 as specified above, entrants are required to undergo a SARS-CoV-2 test at the border gate before entry (using the RT-PCR/RT-LAMP method or rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2).

  •   - Upon receiving a negative SARS-CoV-2 test result, they are allowed to enter the country.
  • - If the RT - PCR test result returns positive, they must strictly follow the regulations of the health authority.

+ Children under the age of 2 are not required to be tested for SARS-CoV-2. Having not been vaccinated against COVID-19 or having never been infected with SARS-CoV-2 before, they are allowed to enter.

+ All travelers coming to Vietnam will be required to submit a health declaration upon arrival.

  •    - Make a health declaration before entry and download the PC-COVID app.
  •  - At the border, travelers who show symptoms of suspected COVID-19 infections should report to the health authorities for the appropriate health measures.

+ Travelers should self-monitor their health for 10 days and report to the local health authorities if they experience pandemic symptoms.

+ For those who have not tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 before departure, during transport from the border to their place of accommodation, entrants should limit stopping, parking along the road, and contact with the local community.


VNP

See more

Read more

Top