Play brings President Ho Chi Minh's legacy to Russian audiences

The play, “The 72nd Petition”, is staged at the Grand Hall of the Financial University in Moscow on July 17. (Photo: VNA)

As part of a series of activities marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Russia, the Vietnamese play “The 72nd Petition” was staged in Moscow on July 17, bringing the image and spirit of President Ho Chi Minh to Russian audiences.

The show took place at the Grand Hall of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation. It was presented by the Le Ngoc Theatre with the support of Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, as part of the Vietnam–Russia Friendship Symphony art programme.

Originally premiered three years ago, the play has been welcomed across Vietnam as well as in Laos and China. Now, it has made its debut in Russia, receiving an enthusiastic welcome from the Vietnamese community and local audiences.

Inspired by a true story, the play revolves around a man wrongfully convicted of murder, who sends 72 letters to President Ho Chi Minh pleading for justice. After eight long years, the case is finally overturned thanks to the integrity and compassion of government officials who put people at the centre of their work. The play not only tells a powerful story of justice and perseverance but also highlights broader social issues such as corruption, apathy, and wrongful convictions, while promoting the values of humanity and moral leadership.

A scene of the play (Photo: VNA)

People's Artist and director Le Tien Tho, former Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, noted that although President Ho Chi Minh has been portrayed many times on stage, “The 72nd Petition” stands out for its fresh perspective that focuses on the President’s care for the fate of ordinary people. The play’s dramatic structure and emotional tension have kept audiences engaged throughout its 120-minute runtime.

Meritorious Artist and artistic director of the Le Ngoc Theatre Nguyen Van Hai, who also plays the role of President Ho Chi Minh, explained that the decision to bring the play to Russia was not only to mark the diplomatic milestone but also to honour the deep historical ties between the two countries. Russia was one of the places President Ho Chi Minh had set foot over a century ago during his journey to seek national salvation.

The play has been performed more than 300 times and continues to resonate with audiences, Hai said. Its Moscow debut drew a large and attentive crowd, including Vietnamese expatriates, Russian students, and officials of the Financial University, an institution that has trained many generations of financial experts for Vietnam.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi attended the show and announced that a range of major cultural and educational exchange events will be held in the near future, which are expected to further enhance the Vietnam–Russia ties./.