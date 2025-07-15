La May Farm Where Nature Nurtures Wellness

15/07/2025

Perched midway up a mountainside, La May Farm is a living testament to the “clean and wholesome” philosophy, a sustainable farming approach rooted in harmony with nature. Rare medicinal herbs flourish freely here, forming a diverse, balanced ecosystem that serves as the foundation for high-quality products devoted to community well-being.

La May Farm, a mountainside garden home to many rare medicinal herbs.

A unique “forest‐garden” model that fosters a rich, balanced ecosystem.

At La May, “clean” goes beyond simply being chemical-free. It reflects a deeply mindful approach to cultivation. The soil is nurtured using organic methods only, no synthetic fertilizers, no pesticides. Trusting in the land’s natural ability to heal and regenerate, the farm employs biological pest control and compost made from its own organic waste. La May also takes great care to preserve native plant species and firmly rejects the use of genetically modified organisms.

“Wholesome” at La May speaks not only to the safety of its products but also to the intention behind every step of their farming. From sourcing ingredients to handcrafting each item, everything is done with care, precision, and a deep sense of purpose.

The farm applies traditional‐medicine wisdom to research and develop product formulas.

A story of perseverance, steadfastly pursuing sustainable values and a vision of community well‐being.

In 2025, to meet growing consumer demand, La May expanded its organic farming operations through a partnership with Thanh Tung NB Co., Ltd. The collaboration adds 13ha of certified organic farmland and a processing facility compliant with ISO 22000 export standards. Nestled along the edge of Cuc Phuong National Park in Ninh Binh, the new site benefits from clean air and naturally fertile soil, perfectly aligned with La May’s “clean and wholesome” values.

Building on this pristine foundation, La May draws on the wisdom of traditional medicine to develop its products. Time-honored remedies are thoughtfully refined and blended with modern herbal knowledge, resulting in offerings that nourish not only the body but also the spirit.

Offers a diverse, distinctive product portfolio.

Signature products from La May Farm.

La May’s product range is both diverse and distinctive. From fresh herbs to handmade products like black turmeric honey, herbal soaps, natural lip balm, ginger-salt honey, turmeric with bee pollen, gentle mosquito repellent, ginger tea, and red ginseng in honeyed ginger, each item embodies the essence of the land and the devotion of those who tend it.

At the heart of La May’s process is a steadfast commitment to purity. All products are made from raw, unrefined ingredients, with no extracts, no additives, and no artificial flavors, fragrances, or preservatives. The result is a line of goods that retain their full nutritional value and natural aroma.

La May is more than a brand, it is a story of perseverance, a celebration of nature, and a heartfelt mission to bring wellness into everyday life. Today, the farm also serves as a hands-on classroom for Maya Farm School, a unique learning space where students engage in agricultural activities, observe the wonders of nature firsthand, and gain a deeper understanding of the vital relationship between humans and the environment. Beyond offering pure and wholesome food, La May is nurturing a new generation of eco-conscious citizens, rooted in environmental stewardship and an appreciation for nature’s gifts.

La May Farm also serves as a hands-on learning farm for Maya Farm School, where students gain practical experience and connect with nature through real-world agricultural activities.

Amid the rush of modern life, La May Farm offers a quiet reminder of the importance of living in harmony with the Earth. It is not just a farm, it is a sanctuary of sustainability, spreading values that are pure from the heart, wholesome from the land, and devoted to building a more peaceful, enduring way of life.

Story: Thao Vy/VNP Photos: La May Farm Translated by Nguyen Tuoi