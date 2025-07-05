Public school students to enjoy free tuition

All public school students, from preschool to high school, will be exempt from tuition fees starting in the 2025–2026 academic year, starting this September. (Photo: VNA)

All public school students, from preschool to high school, will be exempt from tuition fees starting in the 2025–26 academic year, under a resolution signed by National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on July 3.

According to Resolution No. 217/2025/QH15 stipulates tuition exemption and support for Vietnamese citizens and people of Vietnamese origin residing in the country who have yet to determine their nationality.

Those attending private or non-public schools will receive state-backed tuition support, with specific amounts to be set by each provincial and municipal People’s Council. These must remain within the fee limits established by the government. The central budget will support provinces that lack the capacity to fully fund the programme, ensuring equal access to education across regions.

On the same day, the NA Chairman also signed Resolution No. 218/2025/QH15 on universal preschool education for children aged 3 to 5 by 2030.

The resolution's objectives include building more schools and classrooms, upgrading facilities, and ensuring an adequate number of qualified teachers. The initiative will combine state investment with private funding, aiming to close educational gaps among different regions.

The resolution took effect on June 26 when it was passed by the National Assembly./.