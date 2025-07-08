Vu Lan Anh Weaving Historical Narratives into the Ao Dai

08/07/2025

Designer Vu Lan Anh (fourth from right) attends FSW 2022 Fashion Week.

Drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of Vietnamese folk patterns and possessing a distinctive architectural sensibility, designer Vu Lan Anh has carved a unique identity for her Ao dai brand, La Sen Vu. Beyond captivating audiences on both domestic and international fashion runways, La Sen Vu hepls preserving and reimagining the nation's cherished cultural and historical narratives, breathing contemporary life into the traditional Ao dai.

Designer Vu Lan Anh - Founder of the La Sen Vu Ao dai brand.

Growing up within a family deeply rooted in architecture, Vu Lan Anh's inherent passion for art and painting was nurtured from her earliest years. This early exposure fueled her ambition during university to design clothing imbued with a strong personal signature. However, upon graduation, she initially chose to work as a lecturer at Hanoi Architectural University.

Yet, her deep-seated love for design and the enduring allure of the Ao dai remained vibrant. By 2012, the Ao dai designs she crafted initially for herself, and later for friends and family, garnered significant encouragement, praise, and high regard. It was this confluence of her fervent passion and the positive feedback that ignited the inspiration to launch her own Ao dai brand, La Sen Vu.

From the abstract, free, and liberal perspective of designer Vu Lan Anh, La Sen Vu's Ao dai designs seem to retell stories rich in Vietnamese national culture and history.

According to designer Vu Lan Anh, the Ao dai is not just clothing but also a cultural symbol of Vietnamese women.

In establishing La Sen Vu, Vu Lan Anh articulated a clear vision, "to create the Ao dai in her own way”. A fundamental aspect of La Sen Vu's approach is an unwavering commitment to the traditional form and meticulous tailoring techniques of the Ao dai. Through years of dedicated research, Lan Anh has developed a precise measurement formula that accentuates the wearer's natural beauty.

Another defining characteristic of La Sen Vu is the sophisticated interplay of architectural and artistic perspectives, harmonious color palettes, and a structural design philosophy. From the careful selection and blending of materials and colors to the intricate embroidery and beading techniques, and the thoughtful integration of folk art motifs, each element is creatively expressed within every design.

Vietnamese cultural elements, especially the folk culture of the Northern region, are maximized and consistently explored in La Sen Vu's designs.

Seen through an abstract, free-spirited, and distinctly personal lens that reflects Vu Lan Anh's own character, La Sen Vu's Ao dai designs have been embraced as "contemporary Ao dai that tell national cultural and historical stories”. Vu Lan Anh views the Ao dai as more than mere attire; it is a cultural emblem that honors the timeless beauty and grace of Vietnamese women.

As Vu Lan Anh eloquently said, "I hope each Ao dai is not just a fashion product but also a work of art, reflecting the sophistication and traditional beauty of the Vietnamese nation”. This philosophy is evident in her meticulous attention to every detail, ensuring that each Ao dai possesses a unique character that complements the individual figure and personality of the wearer.

Vietnamese culture, particularly the rich essence of Northern Delta folk traditions, forms a consistent and profound wellspring of inspiration for La Sen Vu's designs. This inexhaustible source stems from her deep affection for her Vietnamese heritage. Classic artistic expressions such as Dong Ho, Hang Trong, and Kim Hoang paintings, along with captivating folk tales and legends, and the intricate sculptural patterns of the 17th century - a golden era for Vietnamese wood carving - are all vividly "reinterpreted" by Vu Lan Anh on the flowing fabric of the Ao dai.

According to designer Lan Anh, showing the Ao dai to the world not only showcases the garment but also helps international friends better understand Vietnam's culture, people, and spiritual values.

Notable collections that have established Vu Lan Anh's reputation include " Sac nghe Viet” , “Nhat Vuong Nien Hoa and "Mua trang tren nui” . A prime example is the "Kim sac nien hoa" Ao dai collection, launched to coincide with the Lunar New Year of the Buffalo in 2021. This collection centered around the golden buffalo, a potent symbol of Vietnam's wet rice civilization. Vu Lan Anh masterfully weaved the image of the buffalo as it appears in traditional culture, folk songs, proverbs, and Dong Ho paintings, resulting in a collection that was both aesthetically compelling and deeply rooted in cultural significance.

While the use of traditional materials for the Ao dai is not a novel concept, La Sen Vu's designs are consistently lauded for their distinctive color expression. The brand employs striking and contrasting color palettes to create a unique and personal touch that resonates with the modern identity and spirit of Vietnamese women in an era of global integration. The challenge, according to Vu Lan Anh, lies in striking a balance: preserving the inherent traditional features of the Ao dai while introducing innovation and incorporating contemporary trends to maintain relevance and avoid monotony. This delicate equilibrium is precisely what distinguishes La Sen Vu: "traditional yet attractive, distinctive”.

For Vu Lan Anh, each design represents an opportunity to communicate national cultural values and serve as a reminder of Vietnamese traditions. She expresses pride when international observers are captivated by the stories and profound messages embedded within each Ao dai. In her view, presenting the Ao dai to the world not only showcases the garment itself but also fosters a deeper understanding among international friends about Vietnam's culture, people, and spiritual values. "For me," Vu Lan Anh said with heartfelt sincerity, "it is with great pride that I contribute to spreading the beauty of the Ao dai and Vietnamese culture to international friends”./.

Designer Vu Lan Anh (fourth from right) at a fashion show.

Designer Vu Lan Anh (second from left) participates in the fashion show.

Story: Thao Vy Photos: Khanh Long/VNP & Files Translated by Hong Hanh