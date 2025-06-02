Reviving Royal Decree Paper

In a quiet alleyway off Hanoi’s bustling Nhat Tao Street, a small, brightly lit table has become a stage for history. Here, Lai Phu Thach, the 26th-generation artisan of the Lai family, diligently and meticulously works daily to produce the once-glossy royal decree paper passed down by his ancestors.

Lai Phu Thach is the 26th generation artisan of the Lai family, preserving the craft of making royal decree paper. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

For over six centuries, the Lai family has been the sole guardian of this unique art form. In the village of Co Am, now Trung Nha (Cau Giay), artisans of the family transformed raw materials into vibrant, patterned sheets, the very paper upon which kings and lords bestowed titles and commands.

Lai Phu Thach's journey into this ancient craft began in childhood, seated beside his grandfather. But war interrupted the family’s tradition, leaving it dormant until Thach, at the age of 60, felt the urgent call to revive it. Driven by the requests of his elders and guided by his grandfather's teachings, he embarked on a painstaking process of rediscovery. After countless trials, he succeeded in replicating the paper’s original quality and perfection.

Craftsman Lai Phu Thach is striving to preserve the ancestral craft. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Making standard royal decree paper requires many stages and three drying processes to ensure durability and resistance to insects. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

The process is as intricate as the paper itself. It begins with Do paper, made from the bark of the Do tree, soaked, steamed, and pounded into a fine pulp. This base is then lengthened, dried, and treated to withstand the ravages of time and insects. Finally, it’s dyed with Hoa hoe (Sophora japonica, otherwise known as Japanese pagoda trees) extract and subjected to the “nghe” process, a meticulous pounding that renders it supple and smooth, ready for the artist’s hand.



The royal decree papers from the Nguyen dynasty preserved at the Lai family's ancestral house.

The art of drawing on this paper is a closely guarded family secret. Thach uses a unique adhesive ink, a necessity for the delicate surface. In the past, gold and silver were the mediums, applied by a team of three. Now, Thach works alone, creating intricate patterns, dragons, and the four noble creatures, all tailored to the specific decrees of past rulers.

Story: Ngan Ha

Photos: Khanh Long/VNP

Translated by Hong Hanh