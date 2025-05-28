HANUTI - Indigenous Seeds with Global Organic Certification

28/05/2025

As a pioneer in bringing indigenous, organic-certified seeds to consumers, the Hat Duong World Joint Stock Company (HANUTI) is committed to becoming a central hub connecting Vietnam's organic agricultural ecosystem. Guided by a philosophy of sustainable development in harmony with nature, HANUTI strives to promote health and happiness for its customers while becoming a trusted symbol in the organic food industry.

From "gems" hidden within the rock

HANUTI selects farming areas that follow traditional cultivation methods, using little to no chemical pesticides or fertilizers, and are minimally affected by air and water pollution.

Cultivated on the harsh terrain of cat-ear rocks from the limestone valleys of Luc Khu, Ha Quang, tiny indigenous beans quietly accumulate nutrients to develop and yield a harvest of firm and plump "gems hidden within the rock," as HANUTI Director Lai Ngoc Thanh lovingly depicts them. To Thanh, these “gems” are more than just nutrient rich; they nourish the soul, carrying within them the essence of local culture, the purity of nature, and the heartfelt care of those who tend to them.

Lai Ngoc Thanh, an agricultural economics specialist from Vietnam National University of Agriculture and the Director of HANUTI, discovered an important reality while working on agricultural projects in rural and remote areas. Despite their exceptional quality and unique characteristics, Vietnam’s indigenous agricultural products often struggle to find a market because farmers lack this knowledge. As a result, although these projects somewhat improved farmers' livelihoods, their impact remained unsustainable.

“This is why I have always dreamed of building a sustainable agricultural ecosystem that lives in harmony with nature and elevates Vietnam’s agricultural brands on the international stage,” Thanh said, reflecting on his motivation for founding HANUTI.

HANUTI was founded with a mission to build strong, reputable brands for Vietnam’s agricultural and food products, while creating a sustainable value chain that ensures stable, long-term market access for farmers. The company’s business model centers on an integrated system that connects production, processing, and direct distribution, bringing familiar agricultural staples like beans, peanuts, and specialty fruits to consumers. These products are grown using environmentally friendly, sustainable farming practices that prioritize both quality and the health of consumers.

Ông Lại Ngọc Thanh đang kiểm tra quy trình tại xưởng sản xuất.

…to A Hub Connecting the Organic Agricultural Ecosystem

To meet consumer demand and ensure that products meet the standards required for distribution through reputable sales channels, HANUTI has set a clear goal: to develop certified organic farming areas recognized by international standards. As a result, the sustainable development of organic raw material regions has become a key priority in the company’s strategic plan.

According to Pham Thi Bich Thuy, Co-founder and Head of Business Development at HANUTI, the company has surveyed and formed partnerships with ethnic minority communities in Vietnam’s northern mountainous provinces to help develop these raw material regions. These communities have long adhered to traditional farming methods that naturally limit the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers, while their farming areas remain largely unaffected by air and water pollution.

HANUTI’s products have received international organic certifications.

To build trust and lasting cooperation with local farmers, HANUTI offers a range of support policies, including providing a portion of the seeds, transferring cultivation techniques, and guaranteeing to purchase 100% of the harvest. The company also implements a three-party contract model involving HANUTI, the farmers, and the local commune authorities in the production areas. An essential part of this policy is a minimum pricing strategy, ensuring that even when market prices drop, HANUTI continues to buy at a fixed minimum price. When market prices rise, the company purchases at prevailing market rates, offering farmers both security and opportunity.

The HANUTI leadership team pictured at an event organized by the company.

HANUTI’s Hat Duong product line is now available at a number of trusted, high-quality organic and clean food retailers.

Thanks to these policies, HANUTI has successfully built a sustainable, nationwide supply chain with certified raw material regions. This includes organic seed farms in Cao Bang, mulberry farms in Quang Ninh and Thai Binh, apricot farms in Bac Kan, plum farms in Son La, and sau (dracontomelon) farms in Ha Nam. Despite the unique characteristics of each region, all of HANUTI’s farming areas have earned prestigious international organic certifications from US, EU and Japan.

Some of HANUTI’s signature products.

As a result, HANUTI’s Hat Duong brand embodies the perfect fusion of Vietnam’s rich indigenous flavors and stringent international organic standards. The Hat Duong product line includes items such as fruit syrups and grain powders made from ingredients like peanuts, soybeans, black beans, mung beans, sticky corn, white sesame, and black sesame, each roasted to perfection.

With a strong belief in the irreplaceable value of indigenous foods - products deeply rooted in local history, seasonal rhythms, and regional identity - HANUTI is dedicated to raising Vietnam’s agricultural products to the highest global standards, with the goal of bringing local treasures to the international market.

Story: Vy Thao/VNP

Photos: Files

Translated by Nguyen Tuoi