Travel+Leisure hails Son Doong as world’s greatest cave

Son Doong recognised as surreal natural wonder by Travel+Leisure (Photo: VNA)

Travel+Leisure, one of the most prestigious American travel and lifestyle publications, has just published an article about Son Doong cave in Vietnam's Quang Tri province, praising its breathtaking beauty and incredible journey that no other place can rival.

In the article titled "The World's Largest Cave Has Its Own Climate System With Jungles, Rivers, and Clouds—and This Is the Only Way You Can See It", Travel+Leisure describes Son Doong as a “surreal natural wonder,” featuring massive domes, a primeval jungle hidden underground, an underground river system, and its own secluded climate.

The magazine notes that Son Doong is large enough to contain a 40‑story building. Its stalactites and stalagmites have formed over millions of years. It ranks among the most imposing and extreme destinations on the planet and limits access to about 1,000 people per year via adventure tours.

Travel+Leisure emphasises that the journey to Son Doong isn’t for everyone. It’s a special adventure experience, where one stands humbled before the raw grandeur of nature, left speechless and awestruck.

Founded in 1937, Travel+Leisure is a renowned American travel magazine. With 16 million global monthly readers, it is considered a “golden guide” for international travelers. Its articles strongly influence global travel trends and serve as a trusted media channel, helping shape destination branding.

That Son Doong continues to be celebrated by international media is vivid proof of the growing allure of adventure tourism in Quang Tri province on the world map./.