Where Robots Brew Your Morning Coffee

15/07/2025

Located on Vu Pham Ham Street in Hanoi, Twitter Bean Coffee is more than just a café, it is a glimpse into the future. Here, robots are your baristas, servers, artists, and even photographers, marking the first time a robot-staffed coffee shop has appeared in Hanoi.

The visionary behind this bold concept is Lam Kieu Oanh, founder of Twitter Bean Coffee. “The idea came from a desire to bring technology closer to everyday life, especially for young people,” she said. “We wanted to design a space where guests could interact with technology in a way that feels friendly and natural where AI doesn’t seem distant or intimidating, but like a familiar part of daily life”.

Located on Vu Pham Ham Street, Hanoi, Twitter Beans Coffee is the first café in the city to integrate digital technology into its service model. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Many first-time visitors are excited to see a robot make their drinks.

Bringing this vision to life was not without its challenges, though. Every gesture of the robotic arms, from scooping ice to pouring hot water, had to be carefully programmed. The paths they move along, their speed, and how they interact with the space and people were all calculated to ensure both functionality and safety.

According to Oanh, one of the biggest challenges was helping customers feel comfortable around the robots, making them seem friendly and approachable rather than intimidating. The robots are not here to replace people. They are simply meant to offer a more enjoyable and convenient experience.

A serving robot, programmed with table locations, delivers drinks to customers. Staff just place the order on its tray, and the robot takes care of the rest

And joy is exactly what the team behind Twitter Bean Coffee feels each day. “We love watching the robots grow, from working independently to connecting with each other and with the space. It is not just about amazement, it is the happiness that comes from seeing creativity come to life,” Oanh said.

The robotic barista follows exact recipes to keep every cup of coffee consistent

At the heart of the café are four robots with friendly names: Bao, Thu, Chi, and Tu, each with its own personality and role. Bao, affectionately described as a tech-savvy cat, serves drinks from 6am to 11pm. It can recognize gestures through its head and ears, creating delightful interactions, especially with children.

Meanwhile, Tu - the barista robot takes on the role of crafting drinks with impressive finesse. Each cup of coffee prepared by Tu takes just 2.5 - 3.5 minutes, matching or even surpassing the speed of a human barista. Programming Tu required painstaking attention to detail, from calibrating the width of its robotic hand to ensuring pinpoint accuracy when scooping and pouring ingredients.

Adding to the charm, the robot Thu, delights customers with its ability to write calligraphy, penning uplifting phrases like “Thi dau do do” (Pass every exam), “Doi no hoa” (Let life bloom), “Ky nguyen vuon minh” (Era of National Rise). Meanwhile, Chi specializes in capturing slowmotion souvenir photos, creating vivid, cinematic snapshots for guests to remember their visit.

The café offers a designated space where guests can photograph and film its interactive robots.

Hoang Thu, a Gen Z customer, shared her excitement: “At first, I was just curious, I had no idea what it would be like to have a robot serve coffee. But watching it go through the whole process, from taking the order to pouring the ice and coffee, everything felt smooth and safe. It even created a sense of privacy, which I think is great for introverts”.

The café has become a favorite hangout for young people curious to try this high-tech service

Oanh believes that innovation is not just for tech giants, there is room for creativity even in the food and beverage industry, as long as people remain at the center. “Every Vietnamese business can contribute to this era of growth by taking bold, creative steps within its own field,” she said. “Twitter Bean Coffee is not just a café, it’s a powerful statement that technology can be friendly. Innovation can begin with something simple, and the future can start with a single cup of coffee”.

Story: Ngan Ha Photos: Khanh Long/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi