Vietnamese Party leader, US President talk bilateral ties, trade issues

Party General Secretary To Lam in the phone talks with US President Donald Trump on July 2 evening (Hanoi time) (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Commitee To Lam held phone talks with US President Donald Trump on July 2 evening (Hanoi time) to discuss the two countries' relations and reciprocal tariff negotiations.

The two leaders expressed their delight at the strong and positive development of bilateral ties. They welcomed the two negotiating delegations reaching consensus on a Vietnam - US joint statement concerning a fair and balanced reciprocal trade agreement framework.

The US President highly valued Vietnam’s commitment to granting preferential market access for US goods, including large-engine automobiles.

He affirmed that the US will significantly reduce reciprocal tariffs on many Vietnamese exports, and will continue to work with Vietnam to resolve outstanding trade-related issues, particularly in priority areas of both sides.

Party General Secretary To Lam and Vietnamese officials in the phone talks with US President Donald Trump on July 2 evening (Hanoi time) (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary Lam called on the US to soon recognise Vietnam as a market economy and lift export restrictions on certain high-tech products.

The Party chief and President Trump also discussed a number of major directions and measures to promote the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the coming years. The two leaders agreed to increase delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, and promote cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and investment, especially in key and breakthrough areas such as science and high technology.

On this occasion, the top Vietnamese leader reiterated his invitation to the US President and his spouse to visit Vietnam and expressed his wish to meet Trump again in the near future. Trump thanked Lam for the invitation and showed his desire to meet the Vietnamese leader again soon./.