Local flavor
Saigon's Crispy Rice with Pork Floss
For as long as anyone can remember, crispy rice with pork floss has been hailed as a "legendary snack" in the vibrant city of Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City). This delightful snack is said to be an absolute must-try for anyone visiting the city.
Saigon's crispy rice with pork floss conjures up alluring and delightful images. The rice is fried until it turns a luscious golden-
brown and becomes irresistibly crunchy, creating a mesmerizing sight at first glance. The fragrant pork floss, with its characteristic color of dried pork, is generously sprinkled over each grain of rice. Together, crispy rice with pork floss in Saigon has become an exceptional culinary masterpiece.
Not only does it have an enticing appearance, but crispy rice with pork floss also offers a unique taste. The savory flavor of the crispy rice perfectly complements the richness of the pork floss, and the crispy texture of the rice provides a one-of-a-kind culinary experience.
Vietnamese expatriates living in various European, Australian, and American countries often enjoy this dish through hand-carried shipments from their relatives.
When you set foot in Ho Chi Minh City, make sure to explore and savor the distinctive taste of crispy rice with pork floss. This dish will bring you a remarkable culinary experience and unforgettable memories on your journey to discover Vietnamese cuisine.
PLACES TO ENJOY THE DISH IN HO CHI MINH CITY:
Rum - Saigon Traditional Crispy Rice with Pork Floss
• Address: 221/17 Vo Van Tan Street, Ward 5, District 3
• Price range: 30,000 - 235,000 dong (1.3-10 US dollars) per dish
• Opening hours: 9:00 AM - 21:00 PM
Co Ba Saigon - Saigon's Crispy Rice with Pork Floss
• Address: 375 Ba Hat Street, Ward 4, District 10
• Price range: 70,000 - 150,000 dong (3-6.5 US dollars) per dish
• Opening hours: 7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Rop Rop Crispy Rice
• Address: 256 Dai Han Boulevard, Binh Chieu, Thu Duc City
• Price range: 55,000 - 100,000 dong (2.39-4.35 US dollars) per dish
• Opening hours: 8:00 AM - 11:30 PM
By Nguyen Luan/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi