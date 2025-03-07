Hoi An Mung Bean Cake
Mung bean cakes have a long history in Hoi An. To this day, many families in the town uphold the tradition of making these cakes, each with their own unique recipes and techniques handed down through generations.
The outer shell of these cakes is made from mung beans, with the selection of high-quality beans being crucial to their flavor. Small, golden mung beans are preferred for their superior quality. The beans are carefully washed, peeled, and boiled until tender. Once cooked, they are finely ground or mashed into a smooth paste, which serves as the foundation for the shell.
Each bite reveals a crisp, melt-in-your-mouth outer layer, complemented by a soft and sweet filling. This perfect balance between the crunchy exterior and the creamy, flavorful center creates a taste that is both unique and irresistibly delicious, leaving you eager for the next bite.
The secret to the cake’s delightful taste lies in the dough-making process, where the mung bean paste is carefully mixed with sugar water. Achieving the perfect consistency requires skill and experience, as the dough must be neither too wet nor too dry. This balance ensures that the mixture binds well and maintains its shape throughout the baking process, resulting in a perfectly textured treat.
For many locals, these cakes are a nostalgic reminder of childhood and the simple pleasures of life in the city. Each cake carries a story from the past, evoking cherished memories of earlier days and the timeless charm of Hoi An.
Each cake serves as a symbol of gratitude, a heartfelt token of thanks from the people of Hoi An to their visitors. It encapsulates the warmth and spirit of this historic city in every bite, leaving a lasting impression of its charm and hospitality./.
By Hoang Chuong/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi