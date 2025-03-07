Hoi An Mung Bean Cake

Mung bean cakes have a long history in Hoi An. To this day, many families in the town uphold the tradition of making these cakes, each with their own unique recipes and techniques handed down through generations.

The outer shell of these cakes is made from mung beans, with the selection of high-quality beans being crucial to their flavor. Small, golden mung beans are preferred for their superior quality. The beans are carefully washed, peeled, and boiled until tender. Once cooked, they are finely ground or mashed into a smooth paste, which serves as the foundation for the shell.