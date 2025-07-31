Taste of Muong Cuisine
Muong cuisine is known for its bold flavors, natural ingredients, and istinctive mountain-style cooking. A newly introduced dish called Luc Bao Chicken brings a fresh and creative twist to these traditional flavors, while staying true to the culinary roots of the Muong. With its vibrant appearance and rich taste, the dish is sure to attract adventurous food lovers.
The inspiration behind Luc Bao Chicken was to create something that is not only delicious but also visually striking, a dish that embodies the spirit of the mountains. It features familiar ingredients from Muong culture, such as free-range hill chicken, doi seeds (Michelia tonkinensis), fresh basil, and cham cheo, a signature spice blend from Tay Bac inVietnam’s Northwest region. These are combined with a modern cooking approach to create a dish that feels both authentic and new.
The chicken used for this dish must be a freerange chicken, fed on corn and grains. Each chicken typically weighs between 1.5 to 1.8 kg, giving the meat a naturally sweet flavor and firm texture. The doi seeds and basil contribute a fragrant aroma and mild heat, while cham cheo adds a deep, spicy kick that makes the dish stand out.
To complete the presentation, the chicken is served on a basket of crispy mien dong (arrowroot vermicelli) from Phia Den, Cao Bang. This adds a playful contrast in texture-crunchy noodles paired with tender, flavorful chicken and the fresh scent of mountain herbs.
Luc Bao Chicken is more than just a tasty dish, it is a celebration of Muong traditions and creativity. It offers a fresh perspective on Vietnamese cuisine while helping to preserve and share the rich culture of the Northwest highlands with both local diners and international guests.
Place to try the dish in Hanoi
Ban Quan, No.2, Duong Thanh Street, Hanoi
Hotline: (+84) 789 818 284
By Thanh Giang/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi