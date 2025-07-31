Taste of Muong Cuisine

31/07/2025

Muong cuisine is known for its bold flavors, natural ingredients, and istinctive mountain-style cooking. A newly introduced dish called Luc Bao Chicken brings a fresh and creative twist to these traditional flavors, while staying true to the culinary roots of the Muong. With its vibrant appearance and rich taste, the dish is sure to attract adventurous food lovers.

The inspiration behind Luc Bao Chicken was to create something that is not only delicious but also visually striking, a dish that embodies the spirit of the mountains. It features familiar ingredients from Muong culture, such as free-range hill chicken, doi seeds (Michelia tonkinensis), fresh basil, and cham cheo, a signature spice blend from Tay Bac inVietnam’s Northwest region. These are combined with a modern cooking approach to create a dish that feels both authentic and new.

The dish is cooked with chicken and spices from Tay Bac.

Aromatic herbs, lemongrass, ginger, shallots, and fresh chili peppers.

The chicken used for this dish must be a freerange chicken, fed on corn and grains. Each chicken typically weighs between 1.5 to 1.8 kg, giving the meat a naturally sweet flavor and firm texture. The doi seeds and basil contribute a fragrant aroma and mild heat, while cham cheo adds a deep, spicy kick that makes the dish stand out.



After the bones are removed, the chicken is marinated in a herbal broth for about two hours to absorb flavor and ensure tenderness. It is then cut into bite-sized pieces, seasoned with dried cham cheo and basil, and wrapped in fragrant green leaves, giving the dish its signature “emerald” look. These wrapped pieces are deep-fried until crispy and golden on the outside, while remaining juicy inside.

The chicken is wrapped in aromatic leaves and then deep-fried in oil.

To complete the presentation, the chicken is served on a basket of crispy mien dong (arrowroot vermicelli) from Phia Den, Cao Bang. This adds a playful contrast in texture-crunchy noodles paired with tender, flavorful chicken and the fresh scent of mountain herbs.

Delicous Luc Bao chiken.

Luc Bao Chicken is more than just a tasty dish, it is a celebration of Muong traditions and creativity. It offers a fresh perspective on Vietnamese cuisine while helping to preserve and share the rich culture of the Northwest highlands with both local diners and international guests.

Place to try the dish in Hanoi

Ban Quan, No.2, Duong Thanh Street, Hanoi

Hotline: (+84) 789 818 284

By Thanh Giang/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi