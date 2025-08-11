Mien Luon Chan Cam Honored by Michelin Guide

11/08/2025

Mien luon (Eel vemicelli) Chan Cam was officially recognized by the Michelin Guide, earning a place on its 2024 Bib Gourmand list, which highlights affordable yet a high-quality dining experience.





From a humble street vendor in Hanoi’s Old Quarter to a small storefront on Chan Cam Street, Nguyen Thi Lan’s eel vemicelli eatery has grown quietly and steadily over the past 40 years. With no flashy signs or advertising, her eatery continues to attract crowds, both long-time locals and curious tourists.



The eel vermicelli eatery on Chan Cam Street was recently honored by the Michelin Guide.

At first, the eatery offered just two dishes: Eel vermicelli soup and dry mixed eel vermicelli. Over time, the menu grew to include stir-fried eel vermicelli, eel porridge, eel soup, eel spring rolls, and braised eel with green bananas and tofu, appealing to a wide range of tastes.

As its popularity grew, a second, more spacious location opened across the street, featuring air conditioning and seating for up to 40 guests.

Every dish is carefully prepared under Lan’s close supervision. “Eel is the soul of the dish,” she said. She uses only field eels from Bac Ninh, known for their firm texture, natural sweetness, and rich aroma. The vermicelli is handmade from cassava starch by people in Cu Da Village, valued for their golden color, chewy and smooth texture, and light fragrance. The broth is made by simmering finely ground eel bone, and eel blood, without any MSG or artificial flavoring, resulting in a naturally sweet, clean eel taste that keeps customers coming back.



Nguyen Thi Lan has been selling eel vermicelli for almost 40 years.

Whether served in broth, dry, or stir-fried, each bowl is thoughtfully finished with fresh herbs and toppings, offering a signature flavor and visual appeal that makes her shop truly unique.

Speaking about the Michelin recognition, Lan said: “I had no idea they had come to eat here. When I got the invitation, I thought it was a mistake, this place is so small, and I have never done any advertising. It is a great honor, but also a reminder: I have to keep the quality consistent, so if someone comes back in 10 years, they’ll still find the same flavor”.



The eatery carefully selects the ingredients for its dishes.

Her approach has made eel vermicelli eatery more than a beloved one in Hanoi's Old Quarter, it is now a representative of Vietnamese culinary excellence on the global map.





About the Bib Gourmand Launched in 1997, the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand category celebrates restaurants and street food stalls that offer delicious meals at reasonable prices. These spots may not be fancy, but they deliver real value and memorable flavors. • Mien luon eatery on Chan Cam Street is open daily from 6am-10pm. • A bowl of noodles costs just 40,000 dong (1.5 US dollars).

Story: Ngan Ha Photos: Khanh Long/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi