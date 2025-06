Lotus Leaf Conical Hats from Hue

09/06/2025

In the vibrant and diverse tapestry of Vietnamese culture, the conical hat, or non la, has long been a symbol, particularly in the former imperial city of Hue - a land steeped in traditional values and artistic essence.

Nguyen Thanh Thao, the creator of the Hue lotus leaf conical hat.

Over time, variations of Hue hats, including those adorned with poems or inscriptions known as non bai tho, have become cherished souvenirs. However, since 2017, a novel handicraft has emerged, bringing a breath of fresh air to the traditional hat-making craft: the Hue lotus leaf conical hat, a unique creation by Nguyen Thanh Thao.

The Hue lotus leaf conical hat represents a delicate fusion of traditional hat making and an innovative material - lotus leaves. This concept arose from a desire to create a product that not only preserves traditional cultural identity but also embraces innovation and creativity. The production process begins with the selection of the most exquisite lotus leaves, followed by a treatment stage to ensure their durability and color retention. Artisans in Hue’s renowned Doc So hat-making village dedicate approximately a day to cham (sewing) each hat to create the finished piece.

The chosen lotus leaves must be mature, dark green, with clear veins, and free from pests and diseases.

Nguyen Thanh Thao talking with artisans during the completion of the lotus leaf conical hats.



"Each lotus leaf conical hat is a work of art demanding meticulousness and patience," said Nguyen Thanh Thao, the founder of the Sen Thao brand. "My aim was to create a product that is not only beautiful but also carries cultural and natural significance. The lotus leaf, a symbol of purity and refinement, perfectly embodies the essence of Hue's beauty".

The most distinctive characteristic of the Hue lotus leaf conical hat is the clear visibility of the intricate leaf veins on its surface. Each lotus leaf possesses unique veining, rendering every lotus leaf hat truly oneof-a-kind. More than just an everyday item, the lotus leaf hat is a work of art that embodies the harmonious connection between humanity and nature, tradition and modernity.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the Hue lotus leaf conical hat also boasts practical applications in daily life. It offers a novel and elegant accessory for Ao dai with a distinct Hue charm. The gentle, harmonious green of the lotus leaves effortlessly complements various Ao dai styles, creating a refined and graceful look for Vietnamese women.

Tran Thi Huong, a seasoned hat artisan with over 30 years of experience in Doc So Village, commented, "I have dedicated my life to crafting traditional conical hats, but when I began working with lotus leaf hats, I recognized it as a truly creative innovation. Utilizing lotus leaves requires different techniques compared to traditional palm leaves. We must exercise greater care and precision during the cham process to avoid damaging the natural veins of the lotus leaves".