Dark & Bright Caves Hidden Gems in Lan Ha Bay

30/06/2025

Dark and Bright caves are not only attractive tourist destinations but also a valuable geological heritage, showcasing the fascinating process of the earth's formation. Every visit is a journey into nature’s wonders, leaving lasting impressions of the mysterious beauty hidden within Lan Ha Bay.

Bright and Dark caves are located close to each other in the Cat Ba archipelago, marking the boundary between Ha Long Bay and Lan Ha Bay. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Nestled among the majestic limestone mountains of Lan Ha Bay, Dark and Bright caves have been shaped by nature over millions of years, holding a mysterious and enchanting beauty. Today, these two sites have become unique destinations, attracting both domestic and international visitors to Cat Ba Island, Hai Phong.

From the central boat pier in Cat Ba, visitors are taken by boat, weaving through the limestone islands to reach the Dark and Bright caves area.

Inside Bright Cave, a vast space opens, adorned with stalactites of unique shapes hanging from the ceiling and walls. Each rock formation appears as a sculpted masterpiece shaped by time. The water below reflects these formations, creating a fascinating illusion of an underground world.



Right next to Bright Cave, Dark Cave offers a completely different experience. Unlike its counterpart, Dark Cave is enclosed. With no natural light entering, visitors will need flashlights to explore it. The engulfing darkness adds a sense of mystery, sparking the curiosity of adventurers.

Both caves are rich in marine biodiversity, home to vibrant coral reefs and schools of tropical fish. The clear waters invite diving and snorkeling for a glimpse into this hidden underwater world. At various times of day, the caves offer different visual experiences, from the soft morning light in Bright Cave to dramatic noon sunbeams and twilight’s mystical glow. The surrounding area features quiet beaches and seaside campsites, perfect for swimming, relaxing, or enjoying sunset views over the bay.





Tourists taking a break at the large lake inside Bright Cave. Photo: Cong Dat/ VNP



Beyond admiring the caves' beauty, visitors can engage in various exciting activities. Kayaking is a must-try experience, allowing guests to explore the caves at their own pace. Photography enthusiasts will find countless stunning angles, especially capturing the mesmerizing light beams in Bright Cave.

The surrounding area is also an ideal stopover. Small beaches with crystal-clear water and soft white sand offer a perfect place to relax and swim after a cave exploration journey. Seaside camping spots provide visitors with the chance to enjoy fresh air and witness breathtaking sunsets over the bay.

To protect these fragile environments, conservation is a top priority. Visitors are encouraged to follow eco-guidelines to help preserve the caves’ natural beauty and marine life for generations to come.