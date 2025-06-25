Preserving My Duc Hand Embroidery

25/06/2025

Driven by a desire to preserve the traditional art of embroidery and create jobs for the local residents, Khoa and his wife, both experienced artisans, founded the My Duc Hand embroidery Cooperative. Their mission is to pass down the craft to future generations and produce large-scale embroidered artworks, helping to promote and sustain this cultural heritage.

Embroidery requires meticulous skills from artisans.

According to Le Van Khoa, Deputy Head of the My Duc Hand Embroidery Cooperative, local artisans in Dong Tam (My Duc) specialized in embroidering Kimono fabrics during the 1990s. However, as export orders declined, many struggled to sustain their craft. Motivated by a deep passion for traditional embroidery, Khoa and his wife opened a workshop on Nguyen Thai Hoc Street in 2002, becoming pioneers in creating 3D embroidered paintings. As orders continued to grow for use as gifts and home decor, the couple established the My Duc Hand Embroidery Cooperative to join forces with fellow artisans who share a passion for the craft, working together to preserve and further develop the traditional art of embroidery.

Recognizing the growing demand for artistry and aesthetic value in their products, the couple began researching 3D embroidered paintings. Through careful study and the skilled hands of seasoned artisans, they along with embroiderers from Dong Tam and neighboring communes in My Duc created intricate works of art featuring themes of nature, Vietnamese landscapes, people, and history. Recently, the My Duc Hand Embroidery Cooperative was honored with the OCOP Award for five standout pieces, including “Zen Lotus”, “Sunflowers”, “One Pillar Pagoda”, “Khue Van Pavilion”, and “Welcoming Spring”.

According to Khoa, creating a 3D embroidered painting differs from traditional embroidery. First, an intricate pattern is designed, followed by a background painting that incorporates light and shadow effects to add depth. This technique makes the embroidered details appear more vivid and realistic. The embroidery process requires meticulous skills, with soft and flowing stitches to enhance the 3D effect. My Duc artisans harmonize painting and embroidery techniques to achieve aesthetic and artistic excellence.

Artwork “Carp jumping the Dragon Gate”. Artwork “Peony in the Royal Garden.”



Today, the hand-embroidered paintings crafted by the My Duc Hand Embroidery Cooperative are used as elegant interior decorations and prestigious gifts, with prices starting from five million dong (200 US dollars). In addition to producing high-end embroidered paintings, Khoa also teaches hand embroidery to students nationwide through both online and in-person classes, further developing My Duc’s traditional handicraft.



Artwork “Bountiful harvest.” Ngoc, a fashion designer currently attending embroidery classes at the cooperative, said "After just two days of guidance, I have grasped the basic techniques. Here, embroidery feels like painting, as we learn how to make 3D motifs appear lifelike. Once I complete the course, I plan to incorporate embroidery into my fashion designs. Additionally, I am working on a project to restore Vietnam’s antique embroidered paintings, and learning this craft will greatly support my efforts".

Story: Ngan Ha Photos: Thanh Giang/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi