Dr. Christopher Michael Runyan and His Bond with Vietnam

04/06/2025

Associate Professor, Dr. Christopher Michael Runyan, director of the Research Program at Nuoy, in the US, came to Vietnam as a medical ambassador, bringing with him not only advanced medical knowledge but also compassion and a deep sense of humanity. His mission is to support and enhance pediatric oral and maxillofacial care in Vietnamese hospitals, with the goal of improving treatment quality and ensuring the best possible recovery outcomes for patients.

Dr. Christopher Michael Runyan examining a patient's jaw. Photo: Files

Collaborating with Vietnamese doctors in providing medical examinations for patients. Photo: Files

To Dr. Runyan, Vietnam is a country rising with resilience, a nation healing from the past and investing steadily in its healthcare system. In 2019, he participated in a medical mission in Hanoi as part of a US-Vietnam collaboration focused on improving surgical training and treatment standards. The experience deepened his commitment to Vietnamese healthcare, fueling a desire to make lasting contributions.

Most recently, Dr. Runyan and his team from Nuoy collaborated with the National Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology in Ho Chi Minh City. During this visit, he engaged in in-depth clinical case discussions with Vietnamese surgeons, examining intricate cases involving facial trauma and congenital deformities. He performed patient consultations and outlined customized treatment plans, blending cutting-edge techniques with patient-centered care.

He also shared expert insights through two lectures of “Craniofacial Reconstruction Following Complex Facial Trauma” and “Distraction Osteogenesis in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.” These specialized surgical approaches, honed through years of practice in the United States, have the potential to significantly enhance clinical outcomes when applied in Vietnam’s hospitals.

Dr. Runyan and his team remained highly focus during a medical examination. Photo: Files

Discussing with colleagues at a medical examination. Photo: Files

In addition to his work at the national hospital, Dr. Runyan is actively involved in capacity-building efforts at Hong Ngoc General Hospital, a private facility where maxillofacial surgery was once a rarity. He has helped establish a robust surgical program, trained local physicians, and developed sustainable pathways for high-quality care, ensuring access for generations of patients.

A warm-hearted physician with a deep affection for Vietnamese culture, Dr. Runyan first encountered the Vietnamese community at the age of 19 while working with refugees in Northern California. That experience sparked a lifelong bond. Determined to truly connect, he learned Vietnamese and lived among the community for nearly two years, gaining not just language skills but cultural insight that continues to inform his work.

Christopher Michael Runyan during a surgery for a Vietnamese patient. Photo: Files



Christopher Michael Runyan and the doctors at Hong Ngoc General Hospital. For over 25 years, Dr. Runyan has returned to Vietnam time and again with the Nuoy organization, working hand-in-hand with leading hospitals such as Viet Duc, Bach Mai, the National Children’s Hospital, and the National Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology. His work includes performing free craniofacial surgeries for children with conditions like cleft lip and palate, craniosynostosis, and complex facial anomalies. Beyond the operating room, he has provided hands-on surgical training for local physicians, empowering them directly in hospitals and operating theaters.

Checking on a patient post-surgery. Photo: Files

In addition to clinical work, Dr. Runyan regularly lectures, conducts professional workshops, and helps organize medical conferences aimed at expanding surgical knowledge and best practices throughout Vietnam.

Dr. Runyan wants children in Vietnam to have access to the best care for birth defects like cleft lips and palates. His goal is to help them regain their smiles and grow up healthy and confident. He deeply cares for Vietnamese children and shows this by joining free surgery missions twice a year. During these trips, he provides advanced treatment to children in need.

His dedication and compassion have won the hearts of his Vietnamese colleagues, who fondly call him “The Doctor of the Vietnamese People”.

