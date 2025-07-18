OV youth join hands to “write the next chapter of peace”

Overseas Vietnamese students engage in an exchange with local youth union members in Dal Lak province. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Summer Camp 2025 officially opened on July 16 at the World Coffee Museum in Dak Lak province under the theme “Together, let's write the Next Chapter of Peace.”

This year’s camp gathers 110 young overseas Vietnamese, including students and youth from 31 countries and territories such as Germany, Canada, Cambodia, Thailand, the US, Hungary, and the Czech Republic.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang stressed that the camp’s theme conveys a meaningful message to the young Vietnamese generation, especially those living abroad.

She called on them to stand in solidarity with the homeland and actively contribute to the nation’s growth in the current era of integration and development. Hang expressed hope that participants would leave with lasting memories, new friendships, and a deeper love for Vietnam, ready to contribute to building a peaceful, united, and compassionate world.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu hang speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

In recent years, Dak Lak province has expanded international cooperation with many localities and organisations from countries including the Republic of Korea, Japan, France, Laos, Cambodia, and Mongolia.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Truong Cong Thai described the Vietnam Summer Camp as a vivid demonstration of friendship, unity, and forward-looking vision. With its open spaces and aspirations for progress, Dak Lak is ready to accompany younger generations, both in Vietnam and abroad, in building a prosperous, civilized, and culturally rich nation, he added.

Nguyen Duc Minh, 19 , from Russia, shared his excitement about participating in this year’s camp. He said he felt fortunate to meet peers from around the world and saw the camp as a valuable opportunity to explore different regions of Vietnam and deepen his understanding of the country’s culture, history, and heritage. The experiences, he noted, will help him spread Vietnamese cultural values to friends in his host country.

Vietnam Summer Camp 2025 runs from July 13 - 26, with stops in Ho Chi Minh City, Dak Lak, Quang Ngai, Da Nang, Quang Tri, Nghe An, Ninh Binh and Hanoi. The programme features a range of meaningful activities, including paying tribute to national heroes, charitable work in support of ethnic minority communities, cultural exchanges, and learning about the Central Highlands’ gong culture./.