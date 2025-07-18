Party chief orders setting general goals, strategic breakthroughs in 2025-2030 term

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the 12th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee in Hanoi on July 18. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam presided over the 12th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee, that opened in Hanoi on July 18, during which he demanded identifying general goals and strategic breakthroughs in the coming term, focusing rapid and sustainable development based on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.



At the event, delegates focused their discussion and opinions on three major groups of contents related to preparations for the 14th National Party Congress, the development of a political and legal foundation for continued reform in the coming years, and personnel work.



In his opening speech, the Party chief highlighted the significance of the event, saying that the convening of the conference nearly three months earlier than the schedule demonstrates the proactive, urgent, and highly responsible spirit of the entire Party in comprehensively and thoroughly preparing the contents to be presented at the 14th National Party Congress.



Party General Secretary To Lam presides over the 12th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee on July 18 (Photo: VNA)

He urged the Party Central Committee to pay attention to thoroughly discussing core issues, objectively and comprehensively evaluating from the perspective of those joining policy making and directing the implementation of policies on achievements and limitations during the 13th tenure, thus clearly identifying the causes and drawing lessons, especially on the leadership and implementation of the Party's Resolutions, and giving comprehensive, specific, and scientific opinions on the summary of theoretical and practical issues on the socialist-oriented rrenewal over the past 40 years, especially lessons serving as a basis for the next renewal process in the new period.



The Party requested to continue perfecting the socialist-oriented market economic institution, with State management and under the leadership of the Party; building a service-oriented administratove system, a modern public governance system, and a socialist rule-of-law, disciplined and progressive state; setting out major orientations on protecting national independence and sovereignty, and maintaining political and social stability; building a solid national defence and people's security in the new context; and proactively integrating more comprehensively, deeply and substantially into the global politics, international economy and human civilisation.



He underlined the importance to clearly define the direction of personnel work for the 14th Party Central Committee, saying that this is a particularly vital content, directly affecting the success or failure of the next term. He stressed that personnel must meet the required standards and conditions, have strong political mattle, a mindset for innovation, pure morality, decisive action for the collective and the people, put the interests of the nation and people first.



He also emphasised the need to give opinions to perfect the national legal system in accordance with the new development model, noting that with the transformation of socio-economic administrative space, the legal system must also be perfected to ensure unity and synchronisation, thus paving the way for the new, protecting the right, removing barriers, and untangling institutional bottlenecks.



The Party chief asked for opinions to effectively manage and operate the two-tier local administration apparatus, towards achieving the goal of stabilising, developing, and improving the living conditions of people across aspects./.