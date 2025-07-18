Wartime artifacts returned to Vietnam from US

VFW representative (L) hands over wartime memorabilia to the Vietnamese side. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Embassy in Washington D.C. has held a ceremony to receive wartime memorabilia from the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) of the US.

The returned items include military helmets, canteens, notebooks, certificates of merit, identity documents, and various ID cards dating back to the wartime period.

Speaking at the July 15 event, Tim Peters, Junior Vice Commander-in-Chief of the VFW, underscored that the repatriation of these artifacts represents a deep gesture of reconciliation and helps soothe the pain experienced by veterans and families in both the US and Vietnam.

Wartime artifacts returned to Vietnam by the VFW. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung expressed sincere appreciation for the VFW’s efforts, emphasising that although the objects may seem modest, they hold profound emotional significance for families who lost loved ones during the war.

Peters reiterated the VFW’s continued commitment to assisting Vietnam in the search for wartime memorabilia and information, thereby contributing to the country’s ongoing efforts to account for those still missing in action./.