The Green Lung at the Heart of Dong Nai's Industrial Hub





Covering 205 ha, the forest plays a crucial role in improving air quality, moderating temperatures, and preserving biodiversity, earning it the nickname "the city's green lung."

Stretching across the wards of Trang Dai, Long Binh, and Ho Nai, the forest was established more than three decades ago as both a protective and landscape forest. Over the years, it has developed into a thriving ecosystem with multiple layers of vegetation, providing a natural buffer against the environmental pressures of rapid urbanization and industrial development.

The Bien Hoa environmental protection forest is located adjacent to the residential areas of Trang Dai and Ho Nai wards, separated by a sturdy concrete and iron fence to prevent people from encroaching on the forest. Photo: VNA



The forest is home to a wide variety of native tree species, including dipterocarps, shorea, and dalbergia, many of which are prized for their ecological and economic value. Beneath the forest canopy, diverse plant life creates habitats for numerous wildlife species. Squirrels, civets, snakes, and wild chickens are among the animals that continue to thrive here, demonstrating the forest's importance as an urban refuge for biodiversity.

Beyond its ecological significance, the Bien Hoa Environmental Protection Forest offers residents a rare opportunity to reconnect with nature. Its tranquil atmosphere and lush greenery provide a welcome contrast to the surrounding factories, residential neighborhoods, and busy roads. As awareness of environmental protection grows, the forest has also become an outdoor destination for nature appreciation and environmental education.

As Dong Nai continues to expand as one of Vietnam's leading industrial provinces, preserving green spaces like the Bien Hoa Environmental Protection Forest has become increasingly important. More than just a collection of trees, the forest is an essential natural asset that supports a healthier urban environment while contributing to the city's long-term sustainable development.

Within the Bien Hoa environmental protection forest, there is also a memorial monument for the martyrs of the 113th Special Forces Unit at the top of Hill 61. Photo: VNA



Today, this urban forest stands as a reminder that economic growth and environmental conservation can go hand in hand, ensuring a greener and more livable future for generations to come.