The Majestic Beauty of Ke Go Lake

16/07/2026

The reservoir supplies irrigation water to more than 26,000ha of farmland, helping boost crop productivity while supporting aquaculture. It also plays a vital role in flood control, regulating water flow downstream, and providing clean water for the daily needs of more than 50,000 residents.

Beyond its economic and practical importance, Ke Go Lake is renowned for its breathtaking natural scenery. Surrounded by lush forests and home to a rich and diverse ecosystem, the lake offers a peaceful setting where nature and infrastructure exist in harmony. Today, Ke Go Lake stands not only as an engineering achievement but also as a scenic destination that showcases the beauty and sustainable development of central Vietnam.