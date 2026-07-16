The Majestic Beauty of Ke Go Lake
The reservoir supplies irrigation water to more than
26,000ha of farmland, helping boost crop productivity while supporting
aquaculture. It also plays a vital role in flood control, regulating water flow
downstream, and providing clean water for the daily needs of more than 50,000
residents.
Beyond its economic and practical importance, Ke Go Lake is renowned for its
breathtaking natural scenery. Surrounded by lush forests and home to a rich and
diverse ecosystem, the lake offers a peaceful setting where nature and
infrastructure exist in harmony. Today, Ke Go Lake stands not only as an
engineering achievement but also as a scenic destination that showcases the
beauty and sustainable development of central Vietnam.