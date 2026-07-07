Peaceful Life in Pom Coong Village
Pom Coong Village has preserved the traditional stilt-house architecture, cultural heritage, and distinctive cuisine of the Thai ethnic group, attracting visitors from both Vietnam and abroad.
Pom Coong Village in Mai Chau Commune, Phu Tho Province,
is one of the region’s most beautiful community-based tourism villages and a
highlight of local tourism following the administrative merger. In the Thai
language, “Pom Coong” means “the village of hills on a large drum,” symbolizing
the surrounding rice fields.
The village is home to more than 70 households and around 300 residents from
seven major family lineages, most of whom belong to the Thai ethnic group. Pom
Coong has preserved the traditional stilt-house architecture, cultural
heritage, and distinctive cuisine of the Thai people, attracting both domestic
and international visitors.