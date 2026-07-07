Peaceful Life in Pom Coong Village

07/07/2026

Pom Coong Village has preserved the traditional stilt-house architecture, cultural heritage, and distinctive cuisine of the Thai ethnic group, attracting visitors from both Vietnam and abroad.

Pom Coong Village in Mai Chau Commune, Phu Tho Province, is one of the region’s most beautiful community-based tourism villages and a highlight of local tourism following the administrative merger. In the Thai language, “Pom Coong” means “the village of hills on a large drum,” symbolizing the surrounding rice fields.

The village is home to more than 70 households and around 300 residents from seven major family lineages, most of whom belong to the Thai ethnic group. Pom Coong has preserved the traditional stilt-house architecture, cultural heritage, and distinctive cuisine of the Thai people, attracting both domestic and international visitors.