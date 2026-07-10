Lam Dong Enjoys a Bumper Anchovy Season
A plentiful anchovy harvest is boosting
fishermen's incomes while creating jobs for thousands of workers in the fishing
logistics sector.
In recent days, fishermen in coastal communities across Lam Dong Province
have been hauling in abundant catches of anchovies, earning tens of millions
dong a day. The bumper harvest, coupled with strong market prices, has not
only increased fishermen's incomes but also provided stable employment for
thousands of workers involved in fishing logistics, including seafood handling,
transportation, processing, and trading.
By Hong Hieu