Lam Dong Enjoys a Bumper Anchovy Season

10/07/2026

A plentiful anchovy harvest is boosting fishermen's incomes while creating jobs for thousands of workers in the fishing logistics sector.

In recent days, fishermen in coastal communities across Lam Dong Province have been hauling in abundant catches of anchovies, earning tens of millions dong a day. The bumper harvest, coupled with strong market prices, has not only increased fishermen's incomes but also provided stable employment for thousands of workers involved in fishing logistics, including seafood handling, transportation, processing, and trading.

By Hong Hieu