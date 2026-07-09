Terraced Rice Fields at the Foot of Ngoc Linh Mountain

09/07/2026

Since early July, ripening rice has added vibrant color to the terraced fields at the foot of Ngoc Linh Mountain.

For generations, rice cultivation has been an integral part of life for the people of Ngoc Linh Commune in Quang Ngai Province. Shaped by the area's rugged, mountainous terrain, local farmers have carved terraced rice fields along the valley slopes, creating a striking cultural landscape. Since early July, the rice has begun to ripen, turning the terraces shades of golden yellow and adding to the breathtaking scenery at the foot of Ngoc Linh Mountain.

By Du Toan