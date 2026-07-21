Sacred Creatures of Hue Heritage: Symbols of Nguyen Dynasty Court Art

21/07/2026

Intricately crafted dragon motifs adorn the roof and façade of Kien Trung Palace in Hue Imperial Citadel, symbolizing supreme imperial authority and prosperity. Photo: Nguyen Ly/VNA





The sacred creatures found throughout Hue’s heritage sites represent the pinnacle of Nguyen Dynasty court art, embodying royal authority, spiritual beliefs, and rich cultural symbolism.

These mythical figures appear throughout the Complex of Hue Monuments, adorning palace rooftops, decorative screens, stairways, and even National Treasures. Among them, the four sacred creatures, the dragon, qilin, turtle, and phoenix, hold the highest status. Together, they symbolize imperial power, prosperity, peace, and the enduring values of the Nguyen royal court.