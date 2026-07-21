Sacred Creatures of Hue Heritage: Symbols of Nguyen Dynasty Court Art
The sacred creatures found throughout Hue’s heritage
sites represent the pinnacle of Nguyen Dynasty court art, embodying royal
authority, spiritual beliefs, and rich cultural symbolism.
These mythical figures appear throughout the Complex of Hue Monuments,
adorning palace rooftops, decorative screens, stairways, and even National
Treasures. Among them, the four sacred creatures, the dragon,
qilin, turtle, and phoenix, hold the highest status. Together, they
symbolize imperial power, prosperity, peace, and the enduring values of the
Nguyen royal court.
- By VNA/VNP