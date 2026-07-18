Exploring the Majestic Streams and Waterfalls of Bach Ma

18/07/2026

Nestled in Phu Loc Commune of Hue City, Bach Ma National Park is one of Vietnam’s richest biodiversity hotspots, offering visitors an unforgettable journey into the heart of nature.

Covering a vast expanse of evergreen forest, the park is home to thousands of plant and animal species, many of them rare and endemic, making it an important center for conservation as well as ecotourism.

Beyond its remarkable biodiversity, Bach Ma is celebrated for its spectacular network of streams and waterfalls that wind through the mountains. Crystal-clear waters flow over granite rocks, creating peaceful pools and cool retreats amid the lush tropical forest. The soothing sound of rushing water, combined with fresh mountain air and birdsong, creates an atmosphere of serenity that attracts nature lovers, photographers, and adventure seekers alike.

Among the park’s many natural attractions, Do Quyen Waterfall stands out as its most iconic landmark. Named after the vibrant rhododendron flowers that bloom nearby each spring, the waterfall plunges dramatically from a height of more than 300 meters. Hidden deep within the emerald-green forest, Do Quyen appears like a heavenly masterpiece sculpted by nature. Mist rising from the cascading water mingles with the surrounding vegetation, creating a scene of poetic beauty and quiet mystery.

Reaching the foot of the waterfall requires descending hundreds of stone steps, but the breathtaking view rewards every effort. Visitors are greeted by the thunderous sound of falling water, refreshing mountain breezes, and an untouched landscape that feels worlds away from the bustle of city life.

A small pond on top of Do Quyen waterfall. Photo: VNA

Whether trekking through ancient forests, relaxing beside tranquil streams, or admiring the grandeur of Do Quyen Waterfall, travelers are immersed in the pristine beauty of one of Vietnam’s most treasured national parks. Bach Ma offers more than scenic landscapes—it provides a chance to reconnect with nature and experience the remarkable ecological wealth of central Vietnam in its purest form.

The Ngu Ho (Five Lakes) Waterfall possesses a romantic and poetic beauty amidst the green of the mountains and forests. Photo: VNA