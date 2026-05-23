Hon Cau island - Attractive Destination in Lam Dong Province

Hon Cau Island (located within the Hon Cau Marine Reserve) in Lien Huong commune, Lam Dong province covers an area of ​​approximately 1.4 km2, situated about 10 km from the coast. It is surrounded by turquoise waters, revealing unique and beautiful seashells and coral reefs at low tide.

Furthermore, the island is surrounded by tens of thousands of pristine rock formations of various sizes and shapes, arranged in clusters or individually, creating an extremely impressive and captivating natural landscape.