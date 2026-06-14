Octopus Bush Bloom Season Adds Distinctive Beauty to Ly Son Island

Perched off the coast of central Vietnam, Ly Son Island is known for its dramatic volcanic landscapes, crystal-clear waters, and rich maritime culture. During the summer months, another natural attraction quietly transforms the island: the blooming season of the Phong ba, or octopus bush, a hardy native plant that has become an enduring symbol of the island and its people.

From May to August, when scorching sunshine and dry winds sweep across Ly Son, the octopus bush enters its most vibrant stage of life. Deeply rooted in the cracks of ancient volcanic rocks, the tree thrives where few other plants can survive. Its lush dark green leaves are dotted with clusters of delicate white blossoms, creating a striking contrast against the black basalt cliffs and rugged coastal scenery.

The octopus bush is more than just a beautiful part of the island’s landscape. For generations, it has played an important role in protecting the fragile coastal environment. Its extensive root system helps prevent soil erosion and stabilizes the rocky slopes exposed to strong sea winds and storms. The tree’s extraordinary resilience has made it a familiar companion to local residents who have built their lives on this remote island.

To the people of Ly Son, the octopus bush represents perseverance, strength, and an unyielding spirit. Like the tree that clings firmly to the volcanic cliffs, generations of islanders have overcome harsh natural conditions to preserve their homeland and sustain their unique way of life.

Fruits of Phong ba tree. Photo: VNA

As the white flowers bloom each summer, they not only enhance the island’s natural beauty but also remind visitors of the enduring connection between Ly Son’s people and the land they call home.