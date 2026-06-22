Allure of traditional cuisine in Can Tho ecotourism

A tourist enjoys making Southern Vietnamese dishes by the wood-fired stove. Photo: VNA

This immersive experience is most vibrant at community-based ecotourism hubs. Here, the subtle combination of traditional Southern Vietnamese culinary culture with hands-on agricultural experiences does more than just entertain. As domestic and international travelers master the patience needed to stoke a clay hearth or flip a golden banh xeo (savory sizzling crepe), language barriers dissolve into laughter and shared moments of bonding.

Tourists create crunchy, golden cakes by themselves while visiting Can Tho. Photo: VNA The combination of traditional Southern Vietnamese culinary culture with hands-on experiences bring interesting travel experiences to visitors. Photo: VNA The subtle combination of traditional Southern Vietnamese culinary culture with hands-on experiences not only brings laughter and bonding but also turns each local dish into a culinary ambassador, connecting and leaving a lasting impression on diners./.

A table full of dishes made by tourists. Photo: VNA



