Allure of traditional cuisine in Can Tho ecotourism

Ecotourism in Can Tho is making a strong impression thanks to its combination with unique local culinary experiences. Instead of just enjoying delicious dishes on display, tourists can directly transform themselves into "countryside chefs," personally making delicious traditional cakes over a blazing wood-fired stove.
A tourist enjoys making Southern Vietnamese dishes by the wood-fired stove. Photo: VNA
This immersive experience is most vibrant at community-based ecotourism hubs. Here, the subtle combination of traditional Southern Vietnamese culinary culture with hands-on agricultural experiences does more than just entertain. As domestic and international travelers master the patience needed to stoke a clay hearth or flip a golden banh xeo (savory sizzling crepe), language barriers dissolve into laughter and shared moments of bonding.
Tourists create crunchy, golden cakes by themselves while visiting Can Tho. Photo: VNA
The combination of traditional Southern Vietnamese culinary culture with hands-on experiences bring interesting travel experiences to visitors. Photo: VNA
The subtle combination of traditional Southern Vietnamese culinary culture with hands-on experiences not only brings laughter and bonding but also turns each local dish into a culinary ambassador, connecting and leaving a lasting impression on diners./.
A table full of dishes made by tourists. Photo: VNA
VNA/VNP