The Lotus Season in Hue

11/06/2026

Summer has arrived in Hue. The trees and foliage are lush, washed in a vibrant, full green. Right on cue, the historic citadel moats running along the Inner City and the Imperial City come alive, showcasing the elegant pink hues of the fragrant imperial lotus.

The lotus season in Hue. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

The pink lotus of Hue is a native variety, characterized by small blossoms, delicate purplish-pink petals, and slender, graceful stalks. It carries a soft, subtle fragrance that drifts gently on the breeze. Neither as vibrant as the lotus of the North nor as large as the lotus of Thap Muoi in the South, the Hue lotus is small and uniquely charming.

Lotuses inside the Imperial City. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

When summer comes, visitors to Hue look forward to admiring the Huong (Perfume) River and Ngu Binh Mountain, or contemplating the ancient, solemn beauty of the palaces, royal tombs, and crimson pavilions. Yet, no one would want to miss the leisurely pleasure of strolling along the royal moats to admire the ancient capital’s pink lotus. It is a chance to savor a subtle fragrance floating on the afternoon breeze, or its rich aroma in the early morning dew, deeply immersing oneself in the romantic soul of Hue.

The Hue lotus is delicate, and profoundly charming. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Admiring and appreciating the lotus is a refined pastime unique to the people of Hue. Known for their poetic nature, the locals also deeply value tradition, family upbringing, and the philosophies of life. Consequently, their way of appreciating the lotus holds its own unique charm. It is fascinating how just a single fading petal, a few stray golden stamen drifting in the wind, or a withered lotus leaf with weathered patterns resting on the water can move them to deep reflection.

Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP



By Thanh Hoa/VNP