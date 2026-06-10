Ninh Binh Summers Fragrant with Lotus Blossoms

A large number of visitors enjoy lotus season at Hang Mua Tourist Area. Photo: VNA

Spanning nearly seven hectares, the area is planted primarily with Japanese lotus varieties. The delicate fragrance of the blossoms blends harmoniously with the surrounding natural scenery, creating a distinctive attraction that draws both locals and visitors to explore, experience, and capture memorable summer moments.

As dawn breaks over the limestone mountains of Trang An, a thin mist drifts across the lotus ponds, creating a tranquil scene that feels almost dreamlike. Thousands of lotus flowers gradually open in the early morning light, their pink petals standing out against broad green leaves that stretch across the water’s surface. Wooden walkways winding through the ponds allow visitors to immerse themselves in the peaceful atmosphere while enjoying panoramic views of Ninh Binh’s majestic karst landscape.

Lotus blooming in summer. Photo: VNA

The lotus pond attracts a large number of international and domestic tourists. Photo: VNA

The lotus pond attracts a large number of international and domestic tourists. Photo: VNA

Summer is considered the most beautiful season to visit Hang Mua. From May to July, the lotus flowers bloom at their peak, filling the air with a gentle fragrance that has long been associated with purity and elegance in Vietnamese culture. Many visitors arrive wearing traditional áo dài or flowing dresses to photograph the vibrant scenery, while others simply come to enjoy a quiet escape from the bustle of urban life.

Beyond its visual beauty, the lotus season also contributes to local tourism and cultural activities. Small stalls around the area offer lotus tea, lotus seeds, and handmade products inspired by the flower. Local photographers and tour operators have also developed seasonal experiences centered on lotus viewing and nature exploration.

Lotus blooming in the glowing summer sun. Photo: VNA

The beauty of lotus in Ninh Binh. Photo: VNA

The lotus pond attracts a large number of international and domestic tourists. Photo: VNA

The lotus pond attracts a large number of international and domestic tourists. Photo: VNA

The harmony between blooming lotus ponds and Ninh Binh’s dramatic mountains creates a landscape that captures the essence of northern Vietnam’s summer beauty. As the soft scent of lotus flowers drifts through the ancient capital, Hang Mua becomes not only a popular tourist attraction but also a place where visitors can slow down and appreciate the serenity of nature.