Memories of Gac Ma Awaken in Truong Sa Archipelago

13/06/2026

As the vessel Khanh Hoa 01 sailed toward the waters of Gac Ma amidst the vast expanse of the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, Working Delegation No. 15 held a memorial service for the martyrs who laid down their lives for the sacred sovereignty of the Fatherland. In unison, every gaze turned toward the distant sea—where soldiers of the past remain, guarding every inch of their homeland's waters. It was a moment where history ceased to be a passage in a textbook and unfolded vividly before their eyes.

An afternoon at sea is not as loud as many might imagine. The waves gently lapped against the hull, just enough for one to feel the sheer immensity and sacredness of the ocean. As the solemn strains of "Hon Tu Si" (Soul of the Fallen Soldiers) echoed across the open water, everyone—from veteran officials to young people making their first journey to Truong Sa—stood in absolute silence. The atmosphere grew heavy with emotion. In a place with no tombstones or physical addresses, the ocean becomes the most sacred cemetery, where every wave serves as a reminder that their sacrifice has never been forgotten.



The solemn and reverent atmosphere among the members of Working Delegation No. 15 during the memorial service honoring the heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives to defend the sovereignty of the nation’s seas and islands. Photo: Le Minh /VNP

On the deck, hundreds of people stood solemnly during the minute of silence. There were silver-haired elders who had lived through wartime, alongside young faces experiencing the profound weight of the word "Fatherland" for the first time. Looking at the tear-filled eyes of the delegation members, one could truly understand that some losses are too profound for words. The soldiers who fell at Gac Ma left behind not only grief for their families but also an indelible milestone in the nation's history.

Though they rest in the depths of the sea, they have become an inseparable part of the Fatherland's flesh and blood. The peace gracing the ocean today exists because there were those willing to trade their youth and their very lives to safeguard this sacred sovereignty. Without traditional graves on the ocean floor, their bodies merged with the waters, transforming them into "living milestones" that assert sovereignty with their own flesh and blood. Against the backdrop of a crimson sunset over the Truong Sa Sea, the scent of burning incense mingled with the ocean breeze, deepening the emotions of everyone on board. Colonel Nguyen Ngoc Vinh—Political Commissar of Brigade 685 under the Navy Region 4 Command, and Head of the Party and Political Work Team for Working Delegation No. 15—read the eulogy, his voice trembling with emotion. Devoid of grandiosity, his raw sincerity deeply touched the heart of every person on deck.



Leaders and members of Working Delegation No. 15 shed tears of gratitude while listening to the eulogy for the heroic martyrs amidst the sacred sea and sky. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

A journalist in the delegation quietly remarked that this was "a lesson not found in textbooks." Indeed, standing in the middle of the sea, one realizes that patriotism is neither distant nor confined to mere slogans. It begins with gratitude, with the understanding that the peace enjoyed today was paid for by the blood and bones of previous generations.



Rear Admiral Pham Minh Tuan—Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy and Head of Working Delegation No. 15—offers incense at the temporary altar for heroic martyrs on the deck of Khanh Hoa 01. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

Members of Working Delegation No. 15 respectfully offer incense and express their profound gratitude to the nations's sons who laid down their lives for the sovereignty of the Fatherland. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

As golden chrysanthemums and colorful paper cranes were tenderly passed down the line and lowered into the sea, everyone understood that this was far more than a mere ritual. It was the mainland’s way of sending eternal gratitude to those who had become one with the waves. The wreaths drifting slowly across the deep blue ocean appeared small, yet they carried immense love. Some quietly pressed their hands together in prayer; others turned away to hide their tears. Out on the open sea, emotions flowed more naturally and genuinely than any words could ever express.



Yellow chrysanthemums and paper cranes are tenderly passed down the line on the deck during a deeply emotional moment before being released into the sea to honor the heroic martyrs. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

The most valuable takeaway from such journeys is not just the emotional impact, but a profound shift in awareness. For the youth in particular, Truong Sa is no longer just a remote name on a map, but a place of living people and ultimate sacrifice.

The ritual of releasing commemorative wreaths from the vessel Khanh Hoa 01 into the sacred waters of Truong Sa to honor the heroic martyrs who fell for the sovereignty of the nation’s seas and islands. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

A bouquet of golden chrysanthemums is lowered into the sea during a moment of quiet reverence, carrying the remembrance and gratitude of today's generation for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Fatherland. Photo: Hoang Cuong

Looking out at the vast sea from the deck of the Khanh Hoa 01, members of Working Delegation No. 15 are visibly moved as they lower the commemorative wreaths and offerings into the water, sending their deepest gratitude to the heroic martyrs. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

A commemorative wreath bearing the silhouette of the Fatherland is lowered into the water. Photo: Le Minh: VNP