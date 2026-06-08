Historic Coastal Communal Houses Preserve Traditional Fishing Heritage

Stretching along the coastal belt of Lam Dong province, centuries-old communal houses and temples worshipping the “Ong” (Whale God) stand as quiet custodians of history, embodying the distinctive cultural and spiritual life of Vietnamese fishing communities while increasingly emerging as compelling cultural tourism attractions.

Known locally as “dinh lang” and “dinh van,” these sites are deeply rooted in the maritime traditions of coastal residents. For generations, fishermen have believed whales are sacred guardians of the sea that rescue boats and protect sailors during storms. As a result, whale worship has become an integral part of the spiritual life of many fishing villages across central and southern Vietnam.

The communal houses serve not only as places of worship dedicated to the Whale God, village founders and craft pioneers, but also as repositories of collective memory, local customs and traditional maritime beliefs. Ancient architectural details, wooden carvings, ceremonial artifacts and preserved royal decrees found at many sites reflect the long-standing cultural identity of coastal communities.

Throughout the year, these communal houses come alive during traditional festivals and rituals, particularly the Whale Worship Festival, when local residents gather to pray for calm seas, abundant catches and peace for fishermen. Ceremonial processions, folk performances, traditional music and communal feasts help revive cultural practices passed down through generations.

Beyond their spiritual significance, the historic sites are increasingly attracting visitors interested in exploring Vietnam’s maritime heritage. Travelers can experience traditional rituals, learn about fishing customs and gain insight into the enduring relationship between coastal communities and the sea.

Duc Thang village communal house in Phan Thiet ward, Lam Dong province, is a place that preserves the community memories, customs, and beliefs of the people in this coastal region. Photo: VNA

Local authorities and residents have also been making efforts to preserve and restore many of these historic structures as part of broader cultural conservation initiatives. By safeguarding the communal houses and maintaining traditional festivals, coastal communities are helping preserve valuable intangible cultural heritage while creating new opportunities for sustainable cultural tourism.

Duc Thang village communal house in Phan Thiet ward, Lam Dong province, is a place that preserves the community memories, customs, and beliefs of the people in this coastal region. Photo: VNA

Amid rapid modernization along Vietnam’s coastline, these historic communal houses remain enduring symbols of faith, resilience and the rich cultural legacy of the country’s fishing communities.