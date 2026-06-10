Fields of Beauty throughout the Four Seasons

10/06/2026

Stretching from fertile deltas to coastal plains, the fields of Vietnam paint a vivid portrait of work and vitality. From golden rice paddies and glistening salt flats to colorful flower gardens, each landscape reflects the diligence and creativity of generations of Vietnamese farmers.

Sa Dec in Dong Thap Province is known as the flower capital of the southwestern region. Photo: VNP

Fields have long been intertwined with the lives and culture of the Vietnamese people. More than a place to farm, they symbolize fertility, resilience, and the enduring rhythm of rural life.

As the seasons change, the fields take on a distinct beauty of their own. In spring, fields burst into bloom with bright yellow chrysanthemums and radiant apricot blossoms, bringing a fresh and festive atmosphere. It is also the busiest time for growers, who carefully water, prune, and tend the flowers to prepare for the Lunar New Year festival. Flower fields have also become popular destinations for visitors, helping raise income for local communities.

Mechanized farming in Hon Dat, An Giang Province. Photo: VNP

Harvesting vegetables on the outskirts of Hanoi. Photo: VNP

Summer arrives with lush green cornfields and vegetable gardens stretching under the sun. Rows of corn interwoven with beans, potatoes, and peanuts create a vibrant patchwork across the countryside. It is a season of hard work as farmers nurture crops and prepare for the harvest.

Autumn is considered the most beautiful time of the year in Vietnam’s rice-growing regions. Golden paddies spread endlessly across the landscape like seas of grain. From early morning, farmers head into the fields to begin the harvest. The sound of sickles cutting blends with the hum of harvesting machines creating the lively rhythm of rural life. Heavy rice stalks bending with grain are the fruit of months of hard work.

Farmers in Can Tho City harvest watermelons. Photo: Hong Thai/VNA

Harvesting salt in Sa Huynh, Quang Ngai Province. Photo: VNP

In coastal provinces such as Quang Ninh, Quang Ngai, and Ca Mau, the dry season marks the harvest of salt. Under the intense sun, seawater evaporates to reveal shimmering white salt crystals stretching across the ground. At sunrise, salt workers steadily rake salt, creating a distinctive scene of work along Vietnam’s coast.

Golden chrysanthemum fields bloom brilliantly in Nghia Trai Hamlet, Hung Yen Province. Photo: VNP

Beyond economic value, fields form an essential part of Vietnam’s cultural landscape. The golden ripened rice, the green corn and other vegetables, the dazzling white of salt fields, and the vibrant colors of flower gardens come together in a vivid portrait of the four seasons. Together, they create a harmonious symphony of nature and human endeavor, capturing the enduring vitality of rural Vietnam.