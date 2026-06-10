Fields of Beauty throughout the Four Seasons
Stretching from fertile deltas to coastal plains, the fields of Vietnam paint a vivid portrait of work and vitality. From golden rice paddies and glistening salt flats to colorful flower gardens, each landscape reflects the diligence and creativity of generations of Vietnamese farmers.
Fields have long been intertwined with the lives and culture of the Vietnamese people. More than a place to farm, they symbolize fertility, resilience, and the enduring rhythm of rural life.
As the seasons change, the fields take on a distinct beauty of their own. In spring, fields burst into bloom with bright yellow chrysanthemums and radiant apricot blossoms, bringing a fresh and festive atmosphere. It is also the busiest time for growers, who carefully water, prune, and tend the flowers to prepare for the Lunar New Year festival. Flower fields have also become popular destinations for visitors, helping raise income for local communities.
Summer arrives with lush green cornfields and vegetable gardens stretching under the sun. Rows of corn interwoven with beans, potatoes, and peanuts create a vibrant patchwork across the countryside. It is a season of hard work as farmers nurture crops and prepare for the harvest.
Autumn is considered the most beautiful time of the year in Vietnam’s rice-growing regions. Golden paddies spread endlessly across the landscape like seas of grain. From early morning, farmers head into the fields to begin the harvest. The sound of sickles cutting blends with the hum of harvesting machines creating the lively rhythm of rural life. Heavy rice stalks bending with grain are the fruit of months of hard work.
In coastal provinces such as Quang Ninh, Quang Ngai, and Ca Mau, the dry season marks the harvest of salt. Under the intense sun, seawater evaporates to reveal shimmering white salt crystals stretching across the ground. At sunrise, salt workers steadily rake salt, creating a distinctive scene of work along Vietnam’s coast.
Beyond economic value, fields form an essential part of Vietnam’s cultural landscape. The golden ripened rice, the green corn and other vegetables, the dazzling white of salt fields, and the vibrant colors of flower gardens come together in a vivid portrait of the four seasons. Together, they create a harmonious symphony of nature and human endeavor, capturing the enduring vitality of rural Vietnam.
Story: Bich Van Photos: VNP & VNA