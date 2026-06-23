Exploring the Pristine Beauty of Ancient Geological Formations in Tam Hai

23/06/2026

With its dark-black rock strata sculpted by time and nature, the area stands out as one of Vietnam’s most unique coastal landscapes, where ancient stone formations rise dramatically from the sea like giant works of art.

Stretching along the coastline, Ban Than captivates visitors with its rugged cliffs and layered rock formations that tell the story of Earth’s geological evolution over hundreds of millions of years. The striking black stone, shaped by waves, wind, and shifting tides, creates a breathtaking contrast against the blue sea and sky, making the area both mysterious and mesmerizing.

Nearby, Hon Mang and Hon Dua add to the scenic beauty of the site. These small islands, located just a few hundred meters offshore, enhance the natural charm of Tam Hai with their untouched landscapes and crystal-clear waters. During low tide, more hidden rock formations emerge, revealing a spectacular natural canvas that changes with the rhythm of the sea.

Beyond its geological significance, Tam Hai also offers a peaceful fishing-village atmosphere, where local life remains closely connected to the ocean. Visitors can experience fresh seafood, simple island living, and the warmth of the coastal community while exploring the area’s natural wonders.

With its majestic scenery and pristine environment, Ban Than – Hon Mang – Hon Dua is increasingly recognized as a valuable asset for tourism development. Local authorities see the site as a key resource in transforming Tam Hai into a distinctive marine and island ecotourism destination, not only for Da Nang but for the entire central region of Vietnam.

As tourism continues to grow, preserving the site’s natural beauty and geological heritage remains essential, ensuring that this ancient masterpiece of nature can be admired by future generations.