Hon Yen National Scenic Site: A Rising Eco-Tourism Destination in Dak Lak

Considered one of nature’s “treasures,” Hon Yen captivates visitors with its dramatic rocky mountain rising from the sea, crystal-clear waters, and the peaceful atmosphere of a traditional fishing village.

Located along the south-central coast, Hon Yen offers a rare combination of marine landscapes and local cultural experiences. During low tide, visitors can walk across coral-covered seabeds stretching near the shore, while the surrounding waters provide ideal conditions for sightseeing, photography, kayaking, and community-based tourism activities. The daily life of local fishermen, colorful basket boats, and fresh seafood also create an authentic attraction for domestic and international travelers.

Recognizing the site’s tourism potential, Dak Lak province is focusing on developing Hon Yen into a key eco-tourism and resort destination. Local authorities are promoting investment in transport infrastructure, tourism services, accommodation facilities, and environmental protection in order to create sustainable tourism growth while preserving the area’s natural ecosystem and cultural identity.

The province aims to position tourism as a spearhead economic sector in the coming years, with Hon Yen expected to become one of the region’s future economic growth drivers. Alongside investment promotion policies, Dak Lak is encouraging community participation in tourism development to ensure local residents benefit directly from the industry.

With its harmonious blend of sea, mountains, coral reefs, and fishing village culture, Hon Yen National Scenic Site is gradually becoming a new highlight on Vietnam’s tourism map. The destination not only offers visitors memorable experiences in nature, but also opens up opportunities for sustainable economic development for Dak Lak province.