Lotus Blossoms Return to West Lake

Hanoi enters early summer in June, when the city begins to glow under golden sunlight and gentle breezes drift across its lakes. This is also the season when West Lake’s lotus flowers bloom most beautifully, transforming the area into one of the capital’s most charming destinations.

Visitors enjoy the beauty of Bach Diep (literal means hundred petals) lotus flowers at West Lake. Published by VNA

From the early morning hours, visitors gather along the lotus ponds surrounding West Lake to admire thousands of pink blossoms rising gracefully above broad green leaves. The flowers spread a delicate fragrance through the air, blending with the cool winds from the lake and creating a peaceful atmosphere rarely found in the busy streets of Hanoi.



For many residents, the West Lake lotus season is more than a natural spectacle. It is a familiar cultural symbol closely associated with the elegance and tranquility of the capital city. The lotus, often regarded as a representation of purity and resilience in Vietnamese culture, has inspired poetry, music, painting, and traditional crafts for generations.

Visitors enjoy blooming lotus flowers season at West Lake. Photo: Published by VNA

A young woman enjoys posing and taking photos with blooming lotus flowers at West Lake. Published by VNA

Visitors enjoy taking photos with West Lake's lotus flowers. Published by VNA



During this time of year, lotus tea-making villages around West Lake also become busier. Skilled artisans carefully place fresh lotus stamens into green tea leaves, preserving a refined flavor that has long been considered one of Hanoi’s most distinctive specialties. Many visitors come not only to enjoy the scenery, but also to experience the art of making and tasting traditional lotus tea.

Visitors capture the beauty of lotus flowers at West Lake. Published by VNA

Young people dressed in áo dài frequently visit the lotus ponds for photographs, adding vibrant colors and joyful energy to the summer landscape. Meanwhile, tourists seeking a quieter experience often choose to sit beside the lake, enjoying the gentle scent of lotus flowers and the calm rhythm of Hanoi in early summer.

A visitor takes photo of a gorgeous sunset on lotus pond in West Lake. Published by VNA

As June arrives, the blooming lotus once again brings a sense of serenity and timeless beauty to West Lake, reminding both residents and visitors of Hanoi’s poetic charm.