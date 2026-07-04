Measures Suggested to Conserve Black-Shanked Doucs on Ba Den Mountain

At a recent consultation workshop on the current status of and conservation measures for black-shanked douc langurs in Sub-zone 66 of the Ba Den Mountain cultural and historical forest, scientists, conservationists and local authorities reviewed the condition of the population inhabiting the area.According to the Centre for Nature Conservation and Development (CCD), the black-shanked douc is one of Vietnam’s 25 primate species and primarily feeds on leaves. It is endemic to Vietnam and Cambodia. Vietnam is home to three douc species: the red-shanked douc, regarded as a symbolic species of Da Nang; the grey-shanked douc; and the black-shanked douc.

They are active between 6am and 5pm daily, with peak activity occurring in the early morning and late afternoon. Published by VNA

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)’s 2025 Red List classified the black-shanked douc as critically endangered while Vietnam’s Red Data Book 2024 lists it as endangered. It is also included in Group IB – endangered, precious and rare forest animals subject to Vietnam’s strict protection.



Bui Thanh Tung, head of the CCD’s species conservation division, said the centre’s research team employed multiple survey methods simultaneously to assess the status of the langur population on Ba Den Mountain, including field surveys across 20 transects and 10 observation points, alongside camera traps and thermal drone technology.



“As doucs typically inhabit the forest canopy, the use of unmanned aerial vehicles proved highly effective, allowing researchers to observe from a distance without disturbing the animals or alerting them to human presence,” Tung said.





The langurs have maintained stable social structures and ecological conditions suitable for reproducing and raising offspring are in place. Photo: Published by VNA

There are six groups comprising a total of 118 black-shanked douc langurs living within the mountain’s natural forest. Published by VNA

The survey documented the current status of the black-shanked douc population, mapped its distribution and identified key threats, forming the basis for proposing appropriate conservation measures.



Researchers noted that the langurs are mainly found in natural forest at elevations between 300 and 900 metres on Ba Den Mountain. They are active between 6am and 5pm daily, with peak activity occurring in the early morning and late afternoon. The species typically selects large trees for resting and overnight shelter. Although different groups maintain separate home ranges, some overlap was observed, suggesting ecological characteristics distinct from highly territorial primate species.



The survey recorded six groups comprising a total of 118 black-shanked douc langurs living within the mountain’s natural forest.



Researchers also found that all six groups included infant individuals, indicating that breeding activity is occurring across the entire population rather than being concentrated in larger groups. The finding is considered biologically significant, suggesting that the langurs have maintained stable social structures and ecological conditions suitable for reproducing and raising offspring are in place.



In addition, sub-adult individuals accounted for 30.5% of the total recorded population while infants represented 15.3%. This shows that the population is not only reproducing successfully but also has the potential to recruit new breeding individuals in the future, supporting long-term population stability, according to the CCD.

