Historic Landmarks in Hanoi Attract Holiday Crowds

Many young people choose traditional ao dai while visiting and taking photos at Ba Dinh Square and the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum. Photo: VNA

From early morning, streams of residents and tourists poured into well-known cultural landmarks, creating a lively and festive atmosphere throughout the capital.

At the Temple of Literature, crowds gathered to explore Vietnam’s first national university, admire its traditional architecture, and take photos in the peaceful courtyards. Many young visitors and families were seen offering incense and seeking good fortune for studies and careers, adding a spiritual dimension to their holiday outings.

The Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, a historical destination attracting large crowds during the holiday. Photo: VNA

The green space within the Temple of Literature provides a relaxing stop for visitors to explore and take photos. Photo: VNA

Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum remained one of the most visited sites. Long queues formed as people patiently waited to pay their respects to President Ho Chi Minh. Security and staff worked efficiently to guide visitors, ensuring order despite the high turnout.

The Imperial Citadel of Thang Long also drew large crowds eager to learn about the city’s thousand-year history. Exhibitions, open spaces, and historical relics provided both educational and recreational experiences, especially appealing to families with children.

The Hanoi Flag Tower, a historical symbol of the capital, attracts large numbers of residents and tourists during the holiday. Photo: VNA

Many families and groups of visitors queue for long periods to enter the Hoa Lo Prison. Photo: VNA

International tourists interact with guides at the Hoa Lo Prison. Photo: VNA

Tourism authorities noted that the increase in visitors not only highlights Hanoi’s enduring cultural appeal but also signals a strong recovery in domestic tourism. Efforts have been made to enhance visitor services, improve facilities, and ensure safety during peak periods.

As the holiday continues, Hanoi’s iconic landmarks remain vibrant gathering places where history, culture, and modern life blend seamlessly, offering memorable experiences to both local residents and travelers alike.