Discovering Basket Boats in Da Nang’s World-Famous Village

Recognized by Forbes as one of the world’s top 20 beautiful villages in 2025, the village is best known for its unique basket boat experiences that take visitors deep into the lush waterways of the Bay Mau Coconut Forest.

Located just 3 kilometers from the heart of Hoi An Ancient Town, Cam Thanh sits at the meeting point of three major rivers, the Thu Bon, Truong Giang, and Lo Canh Giang, before they flow into the East Sea. The blend of fresh and brackish water has created a rich ecosystem of nipa palms, mangroves, and aquatic life, shaping a landscape unlike anywhere else in central Vietnam.

The Bay Mau Coconut Forest, often called the “green lung” of the region, is the village’s most famous attraction. Visitors climb aboard traditional round basket boats, known locally as thung chai, and glide through narrow canals shaded by dense nipa palm fronds. Originally used by local fishermen, these woven bamboo boats have become a symbol of Cam Thanh and an essential part of its tourism identity.

During the journey, local boat rowers share stories about the village’s history and fishing traditions while demonstrating impressive rowing techniques. Some spin the basket boats in circles, drawing cheers from visitors, while others perform traditional folk songs or showcase fishing methods once used in the area. The experience offers a lively blend of culture, entertainment, and natural beauty.